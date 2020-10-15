Watch: Frozen food firm launches chicken nugget into space on 50th anniversary

In an epic move to celebrate its golden jubilee, a British company launched a chicken nugget into outer space and a video of the event is being widely shared on the internet.

Iceland Foods, a frozen food company in the UK, decided to celebrate its 50th anniversary by sending their product ‘out of this world’. According to an iTV report, the supermarket chain said their breaded snack took just under two hours to reach 110,000ft (33,528m) above the Earth.

The product is one of their ‘most popular frozen items’ and was launched into the stratosphere as the nugget “would have felt right at home in the stratosphere in freezing temperatures of around – 60°C”.

“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for a chicken nugget,” the company wrote on its social media handles.

For their ambitious project Iceland Foods partnered with Sent Into Space, a team of experts in the field of stratospheric exploration. The nugget has also since returned to earth.

Hi @ianmdunning, please DM us with this query and I will ask on your behalf because it landed in the hills and was recovered so I would be interested to find out as well – Rachel — Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) October 13, 2020

Describing 2020 as a “huge year” for Iceland despite the pandemic, the company’s trading director Andrew Staniland told Evening Standard that they wanted to “find ways to mark the occasion, just like anyone celebrating a birthday in lockdown”.

“What better way to show that our products are out of this world than by sending one of our customer favourites into space,” he said.

