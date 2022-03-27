Superheroes delight children in Ukraine metro station. Watch video

Children in Ukraine have been facing a grim situation amid the ongoing Russian invasion and instead of relishing the joys of childhood they are sheltering in basements, beneath bridges and metro stations along with their families. To ease their time, three entertainers are trying to lift their spirits.

The trio dressed as Batman and Spiderman and a pink rabbit sparked laughter and cheer among children inside the Kharkiv Metro station and played with them. In a clip shared by Reuters on Twitter, children are seen playing and dancing with them joyfully. The children are heard laughing out loud while engaging in fun activities organised by the entertainers.

Children play with superheroes in Ukraine's metro stations pic.twitter.com/WkQd7cENDN — Reuters (@Reuters) March 27, 2022

“We are just three guys, a trio of guys who are daring, healthy and jolly. We are going to help our children with whatever we can do. We can bring joy and smiles and with that, we help. We are not leaving our kids,” the entertainer dressed as Spiderman is heard saying in the video.

Netizens were delighted with their gesture. Many users lauded them for spreading joy amid the despair. “Make a kid smile, laugh and play in the middle of a war, and you’re their war hero. Spare their futures of all the nightmares, anxieties and trauma,” commented a user.

That’s a beautiful comforting and encouragement — StraGen410 (@SGen410) March 27, 2022

Make a kid smile, laugh and play in the middle of a war, and you’re their war hero. Spare their futures of all the nightmares, anxieties and trauma. ❤️ https://t.co/mjNHjlXv6r — Sam (@Samir_Madani) March 27, 2022

The smiles of the children are wonderful❣️ https://t.co/bDbuOfUzGO — kadena japan (@kadenajpan) March 27, 2022

Some joy during a traumatic situation https://t.co/srhvkC5782 — Mary H (@MaryRHaroun) March 27, 2022

It has been more than a month since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began and hundreds have died and millions have fled the country. On Saturday, the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology, a nuclear research facility in Kharkiv came under Russia’s shelling. Lviv, a western Ukrainian city, largely spared since the invasion began on February 24, was hit by four rockets on Saturday, as per the Associated Press report.