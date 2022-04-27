‘Superdad’ catches ball while bottle-feeding baby, earns plaudits online

When it comes to parents, multitasking seems like a regular affair. However, taking things to a whole new level, a man managed to take a catch at a baseball game while bottle-feeding his baby. The stunning video of his catch has left people around the world in awe and he is now being hailed as the “dad of the year”.

While fans catching a foul ball during a game may not be new, the dad pulled off a one-arm catch while holding a bottle of milk to his son with the other hand. The extraordinary moment happened when the ball flew into the stands as the Cincinnati Reds played against the San Diego Padres in a Major League Baseball game (MLB) in Cincinnati.

The moment caught on camera shows the ball during the top of the 5th inning flying towards the spectators and many standing up to catch it. However, the man with his kid strapped to his chest caught it while being seated.

Naturally, everyone around him was thrilled and impressed, especially a woman sitting beside him who was left in disbelief. The woman, who was later revealed to be his wife, was also alarmed about what would have happened if the charging ball had hit their baby.

Talking to cincinnati.com, the couple said it was their baby’s first game and throughout the match, they kept looking at those balls wondering if they would come near them. “Safety first,” the dad told the news portal describing the intense moment, adding that he was just protecting his son.

They said that their son never missed a beat and was probably unaware of what happened. They added it would be a nice story to share with him in the future.

Baby’s first @Reds game!@JimDayTV took some time to chat with Super Dad. pic.twitter.com/KvWFuIbFw3 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) April 27, 2022

People on social media were highly impressed by his reflex action and lauded him for the stunning catch and for creating great memories for his son.

Baby is not impressed, but mom is!

An instant classic.

Bravo, dad! https://t.co/oGplIOMfWz — Kelly Rippin WLWT (@KellyRippin) April 27, 2022

Ok dads…the “multi-tasking” bar for YOU was just raised🤣🙌🤣 https://t.co/K1zoIHyNFd — Julie Robinson (@JulieRobinsonNC) April 27, 2022

The guy in front of the dad was like, “I can’t even be mad.” https://t.co/3uccb8aKWb — Writrzblok (@writrzblok) April 27, 2022

Dad Olympics would get huge ratings https://t.co/mRsJiIpv82 — Justin Gaard (@jgkfan) April 27, 2022

He’s going to tell this story to his kid so many times! Kid will eventually be like yeah I was there dad! Love it! https://t.co/k4IenSQwkl — J Wayne (@jwayne_12) April 27, 2022

Sign him up! You just know he’s able to bat. Dude didn’t flinch! Convinces me he can do anything! — it’s just kimberly (@kimberlykemp20) April 27, 2022

Bottle didn’t even come out . Legend — Jake Money (@TheJakeMoney) April 27, 2022