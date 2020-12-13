‘Super creepy or super cool’: Actor finds secret backdoor in kitchen while house hunting

Viewed over 5 million times, netizens were equally intrigued. (Source: jamwilkes/Twitter)

While house hunting is not always an easy task, it turned to be quite intriguing for British actor Jamie Wilkes after he stumbled upon a secret passageway below the kitchen counter of a flat he visited.

Taking to Twitter, Jamie Wilkes shared a video of the kitchen of the house and is seen lifting one of the counter tops, revealing a secret stairway. The stairway then leads to a backdoor to exit the flat, the video shows.

“Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door,” write Wilkes while sharing the video, which soon went viral on the microblogging website and triggered a plethora of reactions.

Watch the video here:

Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door… pic.twitter.com/uscUF7pLH9 — Jamie Wilkes (@jamwilkes) December 8, 2020

Viewed over 5 million times, the video left netizens equally intrigued. While some were impressed, others found the design of the countertop flawed.

“That’s awesome! But…I’m also imaging mistaking that cupboard for a real one, reaching in to get something, and ending up in the garden with a broken neck,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

I can’t decide whether that’s super creepy or super cool. — Lisa Peter (@EleanorPe) December 8, 2020

What if someone decides to come through the back door while you’re trying to enjoy Christmas dinner and knocks all the Mac n cheese over onto the floor? — Period Pussy Dracula 🧛🏽‍♂️ (@SauceGod_Sosa) December 9, 2020

I LOVE IT!!! If I was a kid, and that was my kitchen, I would be living the dream. — Simone Kirby (@Simone1Kirby) December 8, 2020

I’m sure it’s not fire safe to disguise an emergency exit from your property. On the other hand, think of the fun you could have with visiters; keep vanishing in the kitchen, then reappear at the front door….. — Mugwump #ExcludedUK (@Mugwump73021256) December 9, 2020

That’s awesome! But…I’m also imaging mistaking that cupboard for a real one, reaching in to get something, and ending up in the garden with a broken neck. — Wear a Forking Mask (@RobotHeartSquid) December 9, 2020

I am now viewed a flat where the kitchen was also the bathroom. In a similar stylee 😳 — Iain Bloomfield (@iain_bloomfield) December 8, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd