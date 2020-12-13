‘Super creepy or super cool’: Actor finds secret backdoor in kitchen while house hunting

While house hunting is not always an easy task, it turned to be quite intriguing for British actor Jamie Wilkes after he stumbled upon a secret passageway below the kitchen counter of a flat he visited.
Taking to Twitter, Jamie Wilkes shared a video of the kitchen of the house and is seen lifting one of the counter tops, revealing a secret stairway. The stairway then leads to a backdoor to exit the flat, the video shows.
“Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door,” write Wilkes while sharing the video, which soon went viral on the microblogging website and triggered a plethora of reactions.
Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door… pic.twitter.com/uscUF7pLH9
— Jamie Wilkes (@jamwilkes) December 8, 2020
Viewed over 5 million times, the video left netizens equally intrigued. While some were impressed, others found the design of the countertop flawed.
“That’s awesome! But…I’m also imaging mistaking that cupboard for a real one, reaching in to get something, and ending up in the garden with a broken neck,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.
I can’t decide whether that’s super creepy or super cool.
— Lisa Peter (@EleanorPe) December 8, 2020
What if someone decides to come through the back door while you’re trying to enjoy Christmas dinner and knocks all the Mac n cheese over onto the floor?
— Period Pussy Dracula 🧛🏽♂️ (@SauceGod_Sosa) December 9, 2020
I LOVE IT!!! If I was a kid, and that was my kitchen, I would be living the dream.
— Simone Kirby (@Simone1Kirby) December 8, 2020
I’m sure it’s not fire safe to disguise an emergency exit from your property.
On the other hand, think of the fun you could have with visiters; keep vanishing in the kitchen, then reappear at the front door…..
— Mugwump #ExcludedUK (@Mugwump73021256) December 9, 2020
— Wear a Forking Mask (@RobotHeartSquid) December 9, 2020
I am now viewed a flat where the kitchen was also the bathroom. In a similar stylee 😳
— Iain Bloomfield (@iain_bloomfield) December 8, 2020
