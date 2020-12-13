scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 13, 2020
‘Super creepy or super cool’: Actor finds secret backdoor in kitchen while house hunting

"That's awesome! But...I'm also imaging mistaking that cupboard for a real one, reaching in to get something, and ending up in the garden with a broken neck," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 13, 2020 9:20:40 pm
london, man finds unique backdoor from kitchen, viral video, london viral video, house hunting, trending stories,Viewed over 5 million times, netizens were equally intrigued. (Source: jamwilkes/Twitter)

While house hunting is not always an easy task, it turned to be quite intriguing for British actor Jamie Wilkes after he stumbled upon a secret passageway below the kitchen counter of a flat he visited.

Taking to Twitter, Jamie Wilkes shared a video of the kitchen of the house and is seen lifting one of the counter tops, revealing a secret stairway. The stairway then leads to a backdoor to exit the flat, the video shows.

“Viewed a flat today and I don’t think I’ll ever be able to stop thinking about the back door,” write Wilkes while sharing the video, which soon went viral on the microblogging website and triggered a plethora of reactions.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 5 million times, the video left netizens equally intrigued. While some were impressed, others found the design of the countertop flawed.

“That’s awesome! But…I’m also imaging mistaking that cupboard for a real one, reaching in to get something, and ending up in the garden with a broken neck,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

