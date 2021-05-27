scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Super Blood Moon 2021: Netizens across the globe share stunning images of super-celestial event

Social media was flooded with pictures and time-lapse videos of the bright, red Moon as it was at its closest point to the earth.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 27, 2021 1:19:12 pm
If the skies were clear, people across the world could watch the phenomenon. Social media was flooded with pictures and time-lapse videos of the same.

Millions witnessed a Super Blood Moon on May 26, along with a lunar eclipse that is also known as a “blood moon”. The first lunar eclipse in two years, the celestial event took place as the Moon was closest to Earth. According to experts, both the celestial events have not occurred together in nearly six years.

If the skies were clear, people across the world could watch the phenomenon. Social media was flooded with pictures and time-lapse videos of the same. Take a look at some of the best shots under the trending hashtags #moonshot and #LunarEclipse2021:

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking the sun’s rays from reaching the satellite. The moon becomes engulfed in Earth’s shadow, causing a total lunar eclipse.

Meanwhile, a supermoon occurs when the moon appears larger than usual in the night sky because it is at its closest point to Earth.

May’s full moon is additionally known as the “Flower Moon,” named for the blooming of flowers associated with spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

