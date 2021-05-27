Super Blood Moon 2021: Netizens across the globe share stunning images of super-celestial event

If the skies were clear, people across the world could watch the phenomenon. Social media was flooded with pictures and time-lapse videos of the same.

Millions witnessed a Super Blood Moon on May 26, along with a lunar eclipse that is also known as a “blood moon”. The first lunar eclipse in two years, the celestial event took place as the Moon was closest to Earth. According to experts, both the celestial events have not occurred together in nearly six years.

If the skies were clear, people across the world could watch the phenomenon. Social media was flooded with pictures and time-lapse videos of the same. Take a look at some of the best shots under the trending hashtags #moonshot and #LunarEclipse2021:

Super Moon from my garden India pic.twitter.com/QXPa8QkfqN — DR HASEEB HASHMI (@DRHASEEBHASHMI1) May 26, 2021

The #flowermoon rises on 26th May. It is the biggest & brightest of the 2 #supermoons this year, as it is closest to the earth. It coincides with a total #lunareclipse in some parts of the world, albeit not visible in the UK. #FullMoon: 07:13 EDT, 12:13 BST #FairytaleTuesday pic.twitter.com/VF2U1017Il — Maude Frome (@frome_maude) May 25, 2021

#LunarEclipse through some clouds with Krakatau in Volcano Bay. pic.twitter.com/Vg39677Cyp — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 26, 2021

I wish I could take a photo that does this beauty justice 🌑#LunarEclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/jnufq9J3P9 — ☾ ᴍᴏᴏɴ𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙 🧈🐥💎 (@wibblywobblywah) May 26, 2021

What a night! Here’s a picture of the eclipsed moon amidst the star clouds of Scorpius #LunarEclipse2021 #NewZealand pic.twitter.com/3VrjopZNKf — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) May 26, 2021

Only had a Kodak disposal camera on me. Not bad.#LunarEclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/gHIM4d77fX — Matt Back (@MattNotFront) May 26, 2021

The fully-eclipsed moon is seen over a mountain range in eastern California this morning. A stunning sight. Single frame. #LunarEclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/F2OqWjBI1H — John Kraus (@johnkrausphotos) May 26, 2021

The first #LunarEclipse2021 will occur on May 26, which will be a supercelestial event as the eclipse, a #BloodMoon and a #supermoon will occur all at once.#LunarEclipse2021 pic.twitter.com/4p6pxhI8Fd — Diksha Sachan (@Diksha_Sachan_) May 26, 2021

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, blocking the sun’s rays from reaching the satellite. The moon becomes engulfed in Earth’s shadow, causing a total lunar eclipse.

Meanwhile, a supermoon occurs when the moon appears larger than usual in the night sky because it is at its closest point to Earth.

May’s full moon is additionally known as the “Flower Moon,” named for the blooming of flowers associated with spring in the Northern Hemisphere.