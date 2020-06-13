scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 13, 2020
A scenic sunset picture is causing several Android phones to crash. Here’s why

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 13, 2020 1:46:11 pm
Sunset picture, sunset wallpaper, sunset wallpaper phone crash, Android phone crash, Android wallpaper virus, Trending News, Tech News, Indian Express news. The colour mode chosen during the export of the picture was not supported by some of the Android and Google pixel phones- which caused the phones to fail.

Several Android users recently took to social media to report a picture featuring a sunset and green shoreline causing their handsets to crash when used as wallpaper.

Many reported that loading the picture as a wallpaper was causing their handset to switch on and off repeatedly until a factory reset was performed – which erases all phone data.

Take a look here:

As the picture started making the rounds on the Internet, San Diego-based scientist and amateur photographer, Gaurav Agrawal reached out to BBC.

In an interview, he revealed that he had captured the picture at the St Mary Lake in Glacier National Park, Montana in 2019 during a trip with his wife.

Agrawal said he took the picture with his Nikon camera and later uploaded it on Flickr after editing it on software called Lightroom.

Tech reporters and bug specialists revealed that it was due to ‘colour space’ that phones were crashing.

As per the findings, Lightroom gives a limited number of colour-mode options for exporting the finished result. And the one Agrawal chose for his picture, did not seem to sit well with most Android 10 and Google pixel phones as they did not know how to display the colours properly.

Reacting to the glitch, he told BBC, “I hoped my photograph would have gone ‘viral’ for a good reason, but maybe that’s for another time.”

