Today’ date is a rare instance of palindrome happening for the first time in over 900 years

It is the first palindrome date in more than 900 years. The next palindrome date in eight-digit will happen on 12/12/2121, after 101 years. It is the first palindrome date in more than 900 years. The next palindrome date in eight-digit will happen on 12/12/2121, after 101 years.

This Sunday is unique as it has a palindrome date, the first in over 900 years, according to the Washington Post. February 2, 2020 or 02/02/2020 reads the same backward or forward regardless of the date format — “Month/Day/Year” or “Day/Month/Year”, as seen in many countries.

Palindrome refers to a number or a segment that reads the same forwards as it does backwards. The previous eight-digit palindrome was 11/11/1111, 909 years ago and the next palindrome date in will happen on 12/12/2121, after 101 years.

Professor of electrical engineering at the University of Portland, Aziz Inan, told The Washington Post that there are only 12 eight-digit palindromes this century. He also pointed out that this Sunday is the 33rd day of the year with 333 more days to follow as February has an extra day this year.

In addition to the rare palindrome date phenomena, it is also Groundhog Day in Canada and America. The day is part of a long standing tradition in which a groundhog is used to determine how many more weeks of winter there will be.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd