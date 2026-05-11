Sundar Pichai’s secret to staying calm amid Google’s AI push: A scuba lesson from Hawaii

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently reflected on a scuba-diving experience in Hawaii years ago, highlighting how rough waters above transformed into calm just beneath the surface. He used the metaphor to describe the way he handles pressure and uncertainty today.
Pichai shared his reflection at Google’s Mountain View headquarters while speaking to Time Magazine. As chief executive of Google and its parent company Alphabet, Pichai leads one of the most powerful corporations in the world.
“I feel that in any situation, there is a layer which is super calm—in which, if you can get there, you can observe what’s going on. And your mind’s energy is focused on what you need to do,” Pichai told Time Magazine.
One of Pichai’s most important strategic decisions came in 2016, when he announced that Google would transition into an “AI-first” company. At the time, the move surprised many, including some employees, because artificial intelligence was still largely viewed as an experimental field rather than a mainstream technology.
The landscape shifted dramatically after the explosive success of ChatGPT in late 2022. The chatbot’s popularity led to widespread criticism of Google, with analysts questioning whether the company had fallen behind in the AI race.
However, much of the company’s AI infrastructure had already been developed behind the scenes. Years of investment in research, proprietary chips, and computing infrastructure began producing visible results. Google also unified its AI initiatives under Google DeepMind, led by Demis Hassabis, which accelerated development efforts.
“As a company which had this search quality bias, we had a higher bar, maybe, for what we thought was an acceptable product quality to go out. But it wasn’t like… we are figuring out how to get it out,” he said.
DISCLAIMER: This article reflects on leadership philosophy and corporate strategy; it is intended for motivational and informational purposes and does not constitute professional business or career advice.