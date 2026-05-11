Sundar Pichai’s secret to staying calm amid Google’s AI push: A scuba lesson from Hawaii

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently reflected on a scuba-diving experience in Hawaii years ago, highlighting how rough waters above transformed into calm just beneath the surface. He used the metaphor to describe the way he handles pressure and uncertainty today.

Pichai shared his reflection at Google’s Mountain View headquarters while speaking to Time Magazine. As chief executive of Google and its parent company Alphabet, Pichai leads one of the most powerful corporations in the world.

“I feel that in any situation, there is a layer which is super calm—in which, if you can get there, you can observe what’s going on. And your mind’s energy is focused on what you need to do,” Pichai told Time Magazine.