‘An incredible run’: Sundar Pichai praises Tim Cook as he steps down as Apple CEO

As Tim Cook stepped down as Apple’s CEO, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai joined global tech leaders in acknowledging the leadership change, praising Cook’s tenure and welcoming his successor, John Ternus.

Responding to Cook’s message on X, Pichai wrote, “Congrats on an incredible run, Tim Cook. I’ve always respected your deep commitment to Apple’s mission. Best wishes in your new role. I look forward to working with John as well.”

Earlier, following Apple’s announcement, Cook had shared a message with users. “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and thank you for believing in me to lead the company that has always put you at the center of our work. This is not goodbye. It’s a hello to John, and I can’t wait for you to get to know him like I do!” he wrote.