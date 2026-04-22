‘An incredible run’: Sundar Pichai praises Tim Cook as he steps down as Apple CEO

As Tim Cook stepped down as Apple’s CEO, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai joined global tech leaders in acknowledging the leadership change, praising Cook’s tenure and welcoming his successor, John Ternus.
Responding to Cook’s message on X, Pichai wrote, “Congrats on an incredible run, Tim Cook. I’ve always respected your deep commitment to Apple’s mission. Best wishes in your new role. I look forward to working with John as well.”
Earlier, following Apple’s announcement, Cook had shared a message with users. “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and thank you for believing in me to lead the company that has always put you at the center of our work. This is not goodbye. It’s a hello to John, and I can’t wait for you to get to know him like I do!” he wrote.
See the post here:
Congrats on an incredible run @tim_cook , always respected your deep commitment to Apple’s mission and best wishes in your new role! Look forward to working with John as well! https://t.co/ecKOcEnNsW
— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 21, 2026
In a statement, Cook reflected on his time at the helm, calling it “the greatest privilege” of his life. “I love Apple with all of my being, and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with a team of such ingenious, innovative, creative, and deeply caring people who have been unwavering in their dedication to enriching the lives of our customers and creating the best products and services in the world.”
Cook will now serve as executive chairman of Apple’s board, while John Ternus, currently senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, will take over as CEO.