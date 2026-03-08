Sundar Pichai’s pay package could reach $692 million over 3 years

Alphabet Inc reportedly hiked the potential compensation of Google chief Sundar Pichai to $692 million over the next three years, placing him among the highest-paid corporate executives globally.

According to a report by the Financial Times, the bulk of the package will come from performance stock units (PSUs) valued at $126 million, which are divided into two equal tranches. The report added that these PSUs are tied to Alphabet’s total shareholder return relative to the S&P 100 index.

If performance targets are exceeded, the value of these stock units could double to $252 million, while failure to meet the benchmarks could result in no payout, the report said. In addition, Pichai will receive $84 million in restricted stock, which will vest monthly over the three years, along with an annual base salary of $2 million.