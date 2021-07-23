Sundar Pichai joins Google Chrome’s Olympics Dino game, says needs to improve surfing skills

While losing the internet connection makes most people irritated, the only thing that brings solace has been the offline dinosaurs game on Chrome. Now, the internet’s favourite T-Rex has got an upgrade, where people can even surf! However, it may not be that easy, as Google CEO too, seemed to have some trouble mastering it.

As the Tokyo Olympics kicked off on Friday, Google found a cool way to celebrate the sporting extravaganza. When playing the traditional version now, the user will occasionally see an Olympic torch in place of some cactus. And while one is supposed to jump over it to score, running directly into it, will actually activate the hidden mode, where many games from the mega sporting event are unveiled.

In the updated version, once a user hit an obstacle and fail, they are strangely awarded a gold medal. The usual “Game Over” screen then flashes, however, with a different message in Japanese, “またプレイしてね,” which approximately translates to “Play again.”

Pichai was seen playing the Olympic version, trying to surf on high waves. However, it seems like most of us, he too met some hurdles. Sharing a screenshot of his game, which showed his best score to be just 245, the CEO wrote: “Might need to work on my surfing skills”.

Might need to work on my surfing skills 🌊 chrome://dino/ pic.twitter.com/OqDn3RHLGg — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 23, 2021

Although Pichai failed to ace the quirky online Olympics game, netizens seemed to be delighted by the cool features. Based on multiple posts shared by users, people are thoroughly enjoying the Olympics games with additional features. From the dino doing gymnastics to riding on a horse and crossing hurdles and swimming events — there are too many interesting features in the latest update.

As Pichai’s tweet garnered a lot of attention online, people were excited about the Olympics-related update. While some agreed with him and said they need to do better, others flaunted their high scores.

Surfs up! 🏄‍♂️ Thanks for giving my fave easter egg a fun summer reboot! 🦖😎 https://t.co/AQWiQ2qx0X — Jason O’Grady ⚡️ (@JasonOGrady) July 23, 2021

Dammit. Was going to bed but am now playing this. https://t.co/ckaV0ycO27 — Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) July 23, 2021

Coolest thing that has happened all year https://t.co/YibV4ShUBS — Tanish Karnik (@TanishKarnik) July 23, 2021

Oh shoot. There goes my productivity. https://t.co/mPNcqeZFkq — Yamini (@yamini_bhat) July 23, 2021

This is the first time I have seen a dinosaur riding a horse with a helmet for protection 😀 I really enjoyed it!! pic.twitter.com/Mda2qOoRp3 — Rahul Malhotra (@rahulcoder) July 23, 2021

How about this approach? 😄 pic.twitter.com/OovXZxs7I6 — Ahmed Numen (@AhmedNumen) July 23, 2021

While most netizens know that the game is visible only when no internet was connected to the device, it’s not the case. People need not turn on Airplane Mode or disconnect the internet connection to enjoy Chrome Dino playtime. One can just type “chrome://dino” in the browser address line to start the game.

However, it is unclear, if the special Olympics version will be a permanent fixture or disabled once the Tokyo Olympics comes to an end.