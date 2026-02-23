Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game

Google CEO Sundar Pichai showed his love for cricket by stepping into the commentary box during the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Sunday.
The tech leader was among the several noted guests present at the stadium. Before the match began, he carried the prestigious trophy onto the field alongside Indian cricket star Sunil Gavaskar. Later in the evening, Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box, where he shared his insights on the game.
While on air, Pichai spoke not only about the contest but also about his long-standing admiration for Gavaskar. He revealed that he once had posters of the former India captain on his walls and shared that his love for cricket dates back to his childhood.
Following their stint in the commentary box, Shastri took to his official X account to reflect on the experience. “Great to have a Tech Giant @sundarpichai in the comm box. He’s an avid cricket fan and with an amazing memory for facts and figures,” Shastri wrote.
Great to have a Tech Giant @sundarpichai in the comm box. He’s an avid cricket fan and with an amazing memory for facts and figures #IndvsSA #WT2026 pic.twitter.com/wf3uNF4cQg
— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) February 22, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, with cricket enthusiasts celebrating the moment. “When Google’s CEO shares the mic with one of cricket’s most iconic voices. That’s a crossover we didn’t know we needed!” a user wrote. “When someone who leads one of the world’s most influential tech companies brings that analytical mindset to cricket commentary, it creates a unique perspective,” another user commented.
“his was a complete team effort – batting, bowling, and captaincy all on point,” a third user reacted.
