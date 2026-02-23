Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game

Google CEO Sundar Pichai showed his love for cricket by stepping into the commentary box during the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad Sunday.

The tech leader was among the several noted guests present at the stadium. Before the match began, he carried the prestigious trophy onto the field alongside Indian cricket star Sunil Gavaskar. Later in the evening, Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box, where he shared his insights on the game.

While on air, Pichai spoke not only about the contest but also about his long-standing admiration for Gavaskar. He revealed that he once had posters of the former India captain on his walls and shared that his love for cricket dates back to his childhood.