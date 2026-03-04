Sundar Pichai celebrates Holi with ‘incredible’ shot by Mumbai photographer

Sundar Pichai joined millions in celebrating the festival of colours, Holi, sharing festive wishes through his official Instagram account. The Google CEO posted a vivid photograph taken on the Pixel 8 Pro, writing, “A celebration of color, community, and new beginnings. Happy Holi to all! Incredible shot by @prajai_k taken on Pixel 8 Pro.”

The eye-catching image–credited to a Mumbai photographer–quickly drew widespread admiration online. It perfectly captures the electric spirit of Holi, centring on a figure mid-throw as a dramatic burst of neon pink gulal fills the lower half of the frame, set against a clear blue sky above.

Check out the Holi post:

Photographer Prajay Katkoria responded warmly after being tagged by the tech leader, saying, “Means a lot, Sundar Pichai sir! Happy Holi to everyone.”

Who is Prajay Katkoria?

As per his social media profiles, Katkoria is a Mumbai photographer with a background in finance. His LinkedIn bio describes him as a BA graduate in Economics and a finance professional with a year’s experience spanning financial analysis, portfolio management, content creation, and SEO work in the BPO sector.

His professional history includes a stint as an analyst at KPMG. Before that, he worked as a financial analyst at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd..

Pichai’s post was soon flooded with heart and fire emojis as users praised the striking photograph and exchanged festive greetings. One user wrote, “Dear sir. very happyily bless holi day! it’s amazingly sundarpic..sir.” Another commented, “Respected Sir, Thank You Very Much & Wishing You And Your Sweet Little, Lovely Family, Friends, Fans & Other Tech Innovators A Wonderfully Blessed Happy Holi.”