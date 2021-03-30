scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Latest news

Suez Canal unblocked: Hilarious memes flood social media as Ever Given floats again

Thanks to tug boats and dredgers, the enormous container vessel blocking the Suez Canal in Egypt was freed and netizens continued their meme-fest online. While some were miffed that fun ended, others tried to guess who were responsible for pulling it off successfully.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 30, 2021 1:59:52 pm
suez canal, suez unblocked, ever given freed, suez canal boat freed, suez canal traffic resume, suez canal unblock memes, put it back suez canal, suez canal freed memes, suez canal ship memes, indian expressEven though the crisis at a key maritime route came to an end, memes and jokes continues on social media.

Almost after a week after the Ever Given container ship blocked the essential Suez Canal, it was dislodged and floating again on Monday. Thanks to the congregation of tugboats and dredgers that freed the cargo ship from Egypt’s coast, traffic resumed in crucial shipping route that had severely affected global supply chains and economy. As videos of the ship moving went viral, so did memes and jokes, and strangely many people on the internet revolted saying: “put it back”.

At dawn on Monday, rescue workers from the SCA working with a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage partially refloated the ship and straightened it in the canal. After several hours, it shifted briefly back across the canal before being manoeuvred free by tugs as the tide changed, Reuters reported.

Video of the cargo ship leaving canal, with all the crew involved in the operation blowing horns after the route was unblocked, flooded social media. The Ever Given sailed to the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal, for inspection, said Evergreen Marine Corp., a Taiwan-based shipping company that operates the ship.

The canal is a source of national pride and crucial revenue for Egypt, and President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi praised Monday’s events after days of silence about the blockage. “Egyptians have succeeded in ending the crisis,” he wrote on Facebook, “despite the massive technical complexity.”

However, as most celebrated the occasion, mostly trade and maritime officials, rescue crews, and politicians, netizens were upset that the entertaining subject which spewed torrents of memes and jokes, came to an end, urging salvage teams to “put it back”. Twitter was flooded with memes and GIFs and ‘Put it back’ dominated social media trends.

Soon, #SuezUnblocked started to trend on Twitter and many jokes followed. While some cracked jokes to compare the unblocking scenes with that from Mama Mia! others debated who should be credited for the important mission, from cast of Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle to Superman, people came up with many names leaving social media abuzz. Some even compared what it must feel like now that the canal is freed.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Check out some of the funniest reaction from ‘Suez Canal Freed’ trend here:

Hundreds of ships are waiting to pass through the canal which links the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, which is one of the world’s busiest trade routes. Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, adding that the first ships that were moving carried livestock.

[with inputs from AP]

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x