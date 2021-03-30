Suez Canal unblocked: Hilarious memes flood social media as Ever Given floats again

Even though the crisis at a key maritime route came to an end, memes and jokes continues on social media.

Almost after a week after the Ever Given container ship blocked the essential Suez Canal, it was dislodged and floating again on Monday. Thanks to the congregation of tugboats and dredgers that freed the cargo ship from Egypt’s coast, traffic resumed in crucial shipping route that had severely affected global supply chains and economy. As videos of the ship moving went viral, so did memes and jokes, and strangely many people on the internet revolted saying: “put it back”.

At dawn on Monday, rescue workers from the SCA working with a team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage partially refloated the ship and straightened it in the canal. After several hours, it shifted briefly back across the canal before being manoeuvred free by tugs as the tide changed, Reuters reported.

Video of the cargo ship leaving canal, with all the crew involved in the operation blowing horns after the route was unblocked, flooded social media. The Ever Given sailed to the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal, for inspection, said Evergreen Marine Corp., a Taiwan-based shipping company that operates the ship.

The canal is a source of national pride and crucial revenue for Egypt, and President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi praised Monday’s events after days of silence about the blockage. “Egyptians have succeeded in ending the crisis,” he wrote on Facebook, “despite the massive technical complexity.”

The Egyptian Team of the Tug boat “Mashhour” (pronounced mash- hoor) celebrates the success of freeing the #EverGiven After it got stuck in the Suez Canal.

They are chanting: Mashhour is number 1” pic.twitter.com/kZfFYvLP5f — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) March 29, 2021

However, as most celebrated the occasion, mostly trade and maritime officials, rescue crews, and politicians, netizens were upset that the entertaining subject which spewed torrents of memes and jokes, came to an end, urging salvage teams to “put it back”. Twitter was flooded with memes and GIFs and ‘Put it back’ dominated social media trends.

THERE WAS SOMETHING DEEPLY COMFORTING ABOUT THE BOAT BEING STUCK AND I WOULD APPRECIATE IT IF THEY COULD PUT IT BACK — NOT A WOLF (@SICKOFWOLVES) March 29, 2021

THE BOAT’S UNSTUCK?? PUT IT BACK RN PUT IT BACK pic.twitter.com/XfHAU64ohH — olivia💙 (@olivia_chsm) March 29, 2021

PUT IT BACK, PUT THAT SHIP BACK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/IOKgTVfRld — some bones in space 💀🪐 (@undeadartclub) March 29, 2021

some people aren’t brave enough to stand by their convictions, but I’m going to say it: put the boat back now. — ℳikhail Klimentov (@LeaderGrev) March 29, 2021

PUT IT BACK AND ADD ANOTHER SHIP! pic.twitter.com/t0pLFQWe1L — Joshua Seth (@joshuaseth) March 29, 2021

twitter: put it back suez canal crew: huh twitter: pic.twitter.com/qOhLctRxqf — Indy 🐧 (@IndecisiveJones) March 29, 2021

PUT IT BACK NOW THAT BOAT WAS THE ONLE THING KEEPING ME TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/acZLKF8ICv — e! 💛 ᱬ (@ethxovrk) March 29, 2021

Soon, #SuezUnblocked started to trend on Twitter and many jokes followed. While some cracked jokes to compare the unblocking scenes with that from Mama Mia! others debated who should be credited for the important mission, from cast of Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle to Superman, people came up with many names leaving social media abuzz. Some even compared what it must feel like now that the canal is freed.

Check out some of the funniest reaction from ‘Suez Canal Freed’ trend here:

as they unblocked the suez canal… i couldn’t help but wonder who would unblock my heart pic.twitter.com/hHsU5WTQqQ — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) March 29, 2021

I can literally hear the heartbeats of the next pilot who’s lined up next to cross the Suez Canal after Ever Given ship exits. Man’s nervous. And that’s totally understandable.#Suez #SuezBLOCKED #SuezUnblocked #SuezCanal pic.twitter.com/ufMEiI8sRT — Guy With The Digger At Suez Canal (@SuezDiggerGuy) March 29, 2021

the Suez Canal today pic.twitter.com/JA4kFguEtK — Carrie Wittmer 👻 (@carriesnotscary) March 29, 2021

They unblocked the suez canal pic.twitter.com/LPwuHp56bc — Nico Correia (@notn1co) March 29, 2021

they unblocked the Suez Canal pic.twitter.com/HMP1S2hC6e — Madman Films (@MadmanFilms) March 30, 2021

Images coming in of the fleet of tugs that unblocked the Suez canal #Heroes pic.twitter.com/3UETKcvpeb — Dr James Stubbing (@StubbingScience) March 29, 2021

They unblocked the suez canal pic.twitter.com/Z2RSBMiKtS — amigo de gabi da ae4 (@arrobavinisso) March 30, 2021

They unblocked the Suez Canal pic.twitter.com/qkNCTIlwHi — Sandi Bohle, MA, MFA, AMFT (@Solasdesigns) March 30, 2021

Found a pic of the team that unblocked the Suez Canal pic.twitter.com/SIPW5Z8vab — Alain Xiong-Calmes (@Alain_Mower) March 29, 2021

The Suez canal blockage captured the world’s attention, but sea lanes are not as important as many claim https://t.co/MvkOe7YRrf The Ever Given container vessel is finally freed

This is how they did it 😁@pettet50 @alisonleary1 @HereBeProof @JohnWest_JAWS @2Tone4Real pic.twitter.com/NTe4DZyLee — nigelj (@nigelj08223325) March 30, 2021

Hundreds of ships are waiting to pass through the canal which links the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, which is one of the world’s busiest trade routes. Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, head of the Suez Canal Authority, adding that the first ships that were moving carried livestock.

[with inputs from AP]