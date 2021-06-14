scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 14, 2021
Latest news

French astronaut’s mesmerizing 100-image collage of Suez Canal is a hit on social media

Pesquet's digitally created image features the canal’s two parallel waterways and its five intersections. The image also features the ‘Ever Given’, a cargo ship that blocked the waterway for over a week back in March.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 14, 2021 7:42:39 pm
Suez Canal, Suez Canal collage, Suez Canal collage from ISS, French Astronaut Thomas Pesquet, NASA, European space agency, Trending news, Indian Express newsAccording to a blog post by the European Space Agency, the pictures were captured on May 29, 2021, using the longest lens available onboard.

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) took the internet by storm when he posted a collage of pictures of the iconic Suez Canal, taken from space.

Taking to Twitter, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said the image was created out of 100 zoomed-in pictures of the canal he captured from space.

The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut is currently completing his six months onboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of his second mission called “Alpha”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Pesquet’s digitally created image features the canal’s two parallel waterways and its five intersections. The image also features the ‘Ever Given’, a cargo ship that blocked the waterway for over a week back in March.

Take a look here:

According to a blog post by the European Space Agency, the pictures were captured on May 29, 2021, using the longest lens available onboard.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the pictures here:

The Suez Canal, a human-made waterway, is one of the world’s most heavily used shipping lanes, carrying over 12 per cent of world trade by volume. The canal connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 14: Latest News

Advertisement