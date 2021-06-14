French astronaut’s mesmerizing 100-image collage of Suez Canal is a hit on social media

According to a blog post by the European Space Agency, the pictures were captured on May 29, 2021, using the longest lens available onboard.

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) took the internet by storm when he posted a collage of pictures of the iconic Suez Canal, taken from space.

Taking to Twitter, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said the image was created out of 100 zoomed-in pictures of the canal he captured from space.

The European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut is currently completing his six months onboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of his second mission called “Alpha”

Pesquet’s digitally created image features the canal’s two parallel waterways and its five intersections. The image also features the ‘Ever Given’, a cargo ship that blocked the waterway for over a week back in March.

Take a look here:

The #Suez canal complete – stitched together from 100 pictures with the highest zoom possible. Yes, you should be able to see the #Evergiven (anchored to the side) in this collage! 🚢🚢🚢🚢 #BigPicturehttps://t.co/1AvYZ3xxxD pic.twitter.com/pKPZdN8oUe — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) June 12, 2021

According to a blog post by the European Space Agency, the pictures were captured on May 29, 2021, using the longest lens available onboard.

Take a look at some of the reactions to the pictures here:

Amazing! — Daniel Fiott (@DanielFiott) June 12, 2021

Thank you very much… The canal starts from Port Said to Suez… The picture is from Port Said to the Bitter Lakes — Eagle’s Nest (@EaglesN32605989) June 12, 2021

W O O O W 🤩 magnificent 👌 — bellesfleurs (@bellesflleurs) June 12, 2021

Extremely clever and marvellous impression of the Suez canal from the 100 photograps taken from Space.

Bravo — Angel_Yeux@outlook.com (@angel_yeux) June 12, 2021

It seems so small from there. Thinking I crossed it a few times, and each time it was a full day of nav to cross… — тσмтσм вչн 💉1/2 ! (@Tomtom_breizh) June 13, 2021

👍Nice, your digital artwork, requires patience and precision, i think it could be applicable in other works, very good resolution.

🎨Mr.Leonardo Pesquet 😁 — GEO ⚜🌎⚜ (@007GEO1) June 12, 2021

Amazing. Thank you so much for sharing!! — Primerolaverdad (@viajealaverdad) June 12, 2021

Awesome picture . Thanks Thomas — christophe latrille (@chlatrille) June 12, 2021

Intersting pic……. 🤩💖 — jojozoey (@Jojozoey1) June 13, 2021

The Suez Canal, a human-made waterway, is one of the world’s most heavily used shipping lanes, carrying over 12 per cent of world trade by volume. The canal connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.