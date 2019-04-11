Toggle Menu
A photo of a young woman at the protests in Sudan has become a symbol of resistance

The uprising with demands for the removal of President Omar al-Bashir, in charge for nearly 30 years, and his government along with cuts to bread and fuel subsidies, sparked agitation in the country.

The photo of the woman standing on top of a vehicle surrounded by thousands of protestors is going viral.

An anti-government sit-in protest outside the military headquarters in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, could result in a regime change, but what has come to symbolise the protest is a photo of a woman at the protest. The woman has become a symbol of resistance and is being called an inspiration for people around the world.

The lone woman – photographed standing atop a vehicle with thousands of protesters around her as they sing and chant slogans against the government – is being hailed as a hero. Dressed in traditional white attire with gold moon earrings, the photo is now very popular.

“She was trying to give everyone hope and positive energy and she did it,” said Lana Haroun to CNN, the photographer who took the viral photo. “She was representing all Sudanese women and girls and she inspired every woman and girl at the sit-in. She was telling the story of Sudanese women … she was perfect,” Haron added.

As thousands of women took to streets to protest against the oppression by the government, other women explained why her attire was significant.

Netizens around the world have been lauding her bravery and many artists were inspired by her.

As her image went viral, the woman was identified later as Alaa Salah, a 22-year-old architecture student. Talking to The Guardian, the young woman said she was happy with the outpouring of love and support from across the globe.

“I’m very glad that my photo let people around the world know about the revolution in Sudan … Since the beginning of the uprising I have been going out every day and participating in the demonstrations because my parents raised me to love our home,” Salah said.

The protesters have demanded that President Omar al-Bashir, who has been in charge for nearly 30 years, should step down. Poor governance along with cuts in bread and fuel subsidies have sparked protests in the country that has left many dead.

Two senior Sudanese officials said Thursday that the army has forced the longtime president to step down, but the circumstances of the apparent ouster remain unclear.

