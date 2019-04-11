A photo of a young woman at the protests in Sudan has become a symbol of resistance

An anti-government sit-in protest outside the military headquarters in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, could result in a regime change, but what has come to symbolise the protest is a photo of a woman at the protest. The woman has become a symbol of resistance and is being called an inspiration for people around the world.

The lone woman – photographed standing atop a vehicle with thousands of protesters around her as they sing and chant slogans against the government – is being hailed as a hero. Dressed in traditional white attire with gold moon earrings, the photo is now very popular.

“She was trying to give everyone hope and positive energy and she did it,” said Lana Haroun to CNN, the photographer who took the viral photo. “She was representing all Sudanese women and girls and she inspired every woman and girl at the sit-in. She was telling the story of Sudanese women … she was perfect,” Haron added.

As thousands of women took to streets to protest against the oppression by the government, other women explained why her attire was significant.

Her earrings are the gold moons of traditional bridal jewelry (Sudanese, like many Arabic speakers, often use moon-based metaphors to describe feminine beauty) — Hind Makki (@HindMakki) April 8, 2019

Sudanese everywhere are referring to female protestors as “Kandaka,” which is the title given to the Nubian queens of ancient Sudan whose gift to their descendents is a legacy of empowered women who fight hard for their country and their rights. ✊🏾 — Hind Makki (@HindMakki) April 8, 2019

Netizens around the world have been lauding her bravery and many artists were inspired by her.

هي الرفيقه هي الوطن ❤ pic.twitter.com/OyCve0fmrk — ‏حنظلــۃ | الانصرافي (@mr_hanzala) April 9, 2019

Don't know her name, but this Woman in #Sudan is leading rallies, standing on car roofs, and pleading for change against autocratic Bashir. Here she is singing "Thawra" (Revolution). Remember this voice: pic.twitter.com/0JG31Tp4rZ — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 9, 2019

As her image went viral, the woman was identified later as Alaa Salah, a 22-year-old architecture student. Talking to The Guardian, the young woman said she was happy with the outpouring of love and support from across the globe.

“I’m very glad that my photo let people around the world know about the revolution in Sudan … Since the beginning of the uprising I have been going out every day and participating in the demonstrations because my parents raised me to love our home,” Salah said.

The protesters have demanded that President Omar al-Bashir, who has been in charge for nearly 30 years, should step down. Poor governance along with cuts in bread and fuel subsidies have sparked protests in the country that has left many dead.

Two senior Sudanese officials said Thursday that the army has forced the longtime president to step down, but the circumstances of the apparent ouster remain unclear.