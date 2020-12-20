‘Such a beautiful moment’: Man proposes to his train driver girlfriend at Dublin station

The 36-clip was shared on social media by an onlooker, who happened to witness heartwarming moment between the couple. (Source: @Clodagh1990/Twitter)

Popping the question to your loved one is a nerve-wracking moment and now a video has gone viral of a man proposing to his Irish Rail driver girlfriend as the train enters the Pearse Station in Dublin, leaving netizens emotional.

In a video, which was widely circulated on several social media platforms, Conor O’Sullivan is seen holding flowers and standing next to a board sign with “Will you marry me” written on it as the song “You Make Me Better” by James Blunt plays in the background.

The 36-clip was shared on social media by a person who happened to witness the heartwarming moment. “Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and proposes to his girlfriend driving the incoming train at Pearse station,” wrote user @Clodagh1990 while sharing the viral clip.

Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at pearse station. 😍😍😭🙌🏻 @IrishRail #PearseProposal 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wIN0JHPvzV — Clodagh Maher (@Clodagh1990) December 15, 2020

The video concludes with the woman Paula Carbó Zea saying “yes”. “I was expecting something maybe for Christmas, but definitely not like that. I was so surprised,” she told the Irish Times.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 3 lakh views, with many quite impressed with the simple yet elegant proposal.

