‘Such a beautiful moment’: Man proposes to his train driver girlfriend at Dublin station

Popping the question to your loved one is a nerve-wracking moment and now a video has gone viral of a man proposing to his Irish Rail driver girlfriend as the train enters the Pearse Station in Dublin, leaving netizens emotional.
In a video, which was widely circulated on several social media platforms, Conor O’Sullivan is seen holding flowers and standing next to a board sign with “Will you marry me” written on it as the song “You Make Me Better” by James Blunt plays in the background.
The 36-clip was shared on social media by a person who happened to witness the heartwarming moment. “Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and proposes to his girlfriend driving the incoming train at Pearse station,” wrote user @Clodagh1990 while sharing the viral clip.
Watch the video here:
Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and PROPOSES to his GF driving the incoming train at pearse station. 😍😍😭🙌🏻 @IrishRail #PearseProposal 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wIN0JHPvzV
— Clodagh Maher (@Clodagh1990) December 15, 2020
The video concludes with the woman Paula Carbó Zea saying “yes”. “I was expecting something maybe for Christmas, but definitely not like that. I was so surprised,” she told the Irish Times.
Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 3 lakh views, with many quite impressed with the simple yet elegant proposal.
A very apt card for such a moment!
— Éama Uí Pilib (@emmaemcl) December 16, 2020
What a platform on which to build a marriage! 🙃
— Ricky Joyce (@JoyceRicky) December 16, 2020
Another whirlwind end to a 13hr shift, This time a tweet from Marian Keyes 🤯😍🙌🏻🥰
— Clodagh Maher (@Clodagh1990) December 16, 2020
Thank you for working hard for 13 hours. That too is a great act of love.
— A Wandering Irishman (only my mind wanders). OAP. (@AWanderingIrish) December 16, 2020
it isn’t often, but it is nice to see good things like this, thanks for sharing
— Andee Harry (@AndeeHarry) December 16, 2020
Thanks – lovely to see such a beautiful moment – wishing the couple every happiness 💝😍
— Catherine O Donnell (@codonnell2020) December 16, 2020
