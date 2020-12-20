scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, December 20, 2020
Top news

‘Such a beautiful moment’: Man proposes to his train driver girlfriend at Dublin station

"Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and proposes to his girlfriend driving the incoming train at Pearse station," wrote user @Clodagh1990 while sharing the viral clip.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 20, 2020 2:14:51 pm
dublin, ireland, Christmas, man proposes to woman train driver, proposals, viral proposals, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe 36-clip was shared on social media by an onlooker, who happened to witness heartwarming moment between the couple. (Source: @Clodagh1990/Twitter)

Popping the question to your loved one is a nerve-wracking moment and now a video has gone viral of a man proposing to his Irish Rail driver girlfriend as the train enters the Pearse Station in Dublin, leaving netizens emotional.

In a video, which was widely circulated on several social media platforms, Conor O’Sullivan is seen holding flowers and standing next to a board sign with “Will you marry me” written on it as the song “You Make Me Better” by James Blunt plays in the background.

The 36-clip was shared on social media by a person who happened to witness the heartwarming moment. “Didn’t think anything could perk me up after a busy 13hr shift, and some Gent goes and proposes to his girlfriend driving the incoming train at Pearse station,” wrote user @Clodagh1990 while sharing the viral clip.

Watch the video here:

The video concludes with the woman Paula Carbó Zea saying “yes”.  “I was expecting something maybe for Christmas, but definitely not like that. I was so surprised,” she told the Irish Times.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 3 lakh views, with many quite impressed with the simple yet elegant proposal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 20: Latest News

Advertisement