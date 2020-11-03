Whale tail sculpture saves metro train after it goes off tracks

The whale's tail of a sculpture caught the front carriage of a metro train as it rammed through the end of an elevated section of rails with the driver escaping injuries in Netherlands. (Picture credit: AP)

A metro train went through barriers a station in the Netherlands, but was saved by a massive sculpture in the shape of a whale’s tail that had been erected nearly two decades earlier.

Instead of plummeting 32 feet into water after going through the barrier, the carriage got lodged on the sculpture at the De Ackers metro station near the city of Rotterdam.

The sculpture titled ‘Whale Tails’ was designed by artist Maarten Struijs and was erected in at the end of the train tracks in 2002, Reuters reported.

Several pictures showed the train on one of the two-tail fins known as “flukes”, which extend several metres above the ground.

According to a BBC News report, the driver was able to leave the empty train by himself and was taken to hospital for evaluation. He reportedly did not sustain any injuries.

Take a look here:

“A team of experts is investigating how we can make it safe and get it down,” Carly Gorter, a spokeswoman for the local security authority, told news agency AP.

The report said that though authorities are yet to figure out how to safely lift the carriage, a crane will attempt to lift it on November 3.

