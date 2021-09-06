Watch: Stunt pilot flies plane through tunnels, sets world records

An Italian stunt pilot Dario Costa has left netizens stunned after he effortlessly flew an aircraft through two tunnels in Turkey’s Istanbul.

A video of the daring stunt has gone viral on social media after it was shared by Austrian company Red Bull. “So Dario Costa just became the first person to fly a plane through two tunnels and we are literally speechless,” read the caption of the tweet, which has now garnered over 6 lakh views.

According to a DailyMail report, despite a cross-wind, Costa perfectly flew the plane through the tunnel. The stunt pilot first navigated through the 360-metre tunnel, followed by the longer one that measured 1,160 metres,the report added. It took 43.44 seconds to complete the stunt.

Watch the video here:

so Dario Costa just became the first person to fly a plane through TWO tunnels and we are literally speechless🤯 #givesyouwiiings #worldrecord pic.twitter.com/Uk3RFqeVPZ — Red Bull (@redbull) September 4, 2021

With this stunt, the 41-year-old, who has over two decades of flying experience, set a certified Guinness World Record for Longest Tunnel Flown through with an Aeroplane (1,730m) alongside four other records, the official blog of the company reported.

“Everything seemed to be happening so fast, but when I got out of the first tunnel, the plane started to move to the right because of the crosswinds and in my head, everything slowed down in that moment,” he said. “I reacted and just focused on getting the plane back on the right path to enter the other tunnel. Then in my mind, everything sped up all over again.”

Expressing his happiness on completion of the stunt, which required a team of 40 people and over a year’s preparation, Costa said in the blog, “I’d never flown in a tunnel in my life – nobody had ever done it – so there was a big question mark in my head whether everything would go as we expected. It was a big relief, of course, but big, big happiness was the main emotion. For me, it’s another dream come true.”

Since being shared online, the viral clip has left netizens amazed with many lauding Costa for completing the daring stunt.

Its a GPro it can shoot 360 Degrees — Reuben George (@Official_Reubz) September 5, 2021

I think @redbull indeed gave this pilot wings…..

This is indeed an unbelievable stunt which should go down in some sort of world records😇

Btw for all the ppl questioning the need of this stunt, I must say that there are some things which you do to get the adrenaline gush✌️ — Pankaj Chawla (@i_m_panky) September 6, 2021

That was in 🇹🇷 İstanbul/Çatalca tunnel where ever it happened doesn’t matter because it is unbeatable record and awesome 👏🏻 — Ferhat Yıldız 🏁🏎🌲🐺☀️🌈🌙 (@frhtyldzz) September 5, 2021

Congratulations to the pilot and all the engineers involved! But an extremely dangerous thing to do.

A loss of rudder authority… a massive disaster.

Nevertheless, well done to everyone involved! — S. Costello (@Lva_Sc) September 5, 2021