Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Twitter flooded with stunning pictures of ‘Manhattanhenge’ as sun aligns perfectly between Manhattan streets

In 2022, Manhattanhenge occurred twice, first on May 29 and then on July 12.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2022 7:35:14 pm
Manhattanhenge 2022, Manhattanhenge tweets, Manhattanhenge explained, What is Manhattanhenge, Manhattanhenge pictures, Indian ExpressAfter Tuesday’s sunset, social media was filled with beautiful images of ‘Manhattanhenge’.

Scores of people congregated on the streets of Manhattan in New York Tuesday to witness ‘Manhattanhenge’ with the setting sun peeking from behind skyscraper-lined streets.

In an article for the American Museum of Natural History, Neil deGrasse Tyson, an acclaimed American astrophysicist, explained ‘Manhattanhenge’ as an urban phenomenon in which “the setting Sun aligns precisely with the Manhattan street grid, creating a radiant glow of light across Manhattan’s brick and steel canyons, simultaneously illuminating both the north and south sides of every cross street of the borough’s grid.”

The phenomenon occurred twice this year, first on May 29 and then on July 12. After Tuesday’s sunset, social media was filled with beautiful images of ‘Manhattanhenge’.

Sharing pictures of the setting sun, a New York local wrote, “Few occasions delight me as much as Manhattanhenge — people coming together for just a brief moment to share in something oh, so fleeting… dodging traffic, posing for photos and simply taking it in before everyone scatters once again. A moment of wonder and order.”

Another person wrote while tweeting pictures of ‘Manhattanhenge’, “Very fortunate to be in NYC during #Manhattanhenge – a rare phenomenon where the sun sets exactly over the grid. It was just stunning 🌇”.

