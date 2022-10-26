scorecardresearch
Stunning drone footage shows leaves changing colours in autumn in China. Watch

The video was taken in Chongqing, China, on October 22, according to Newsflare.

The video was taken in Chongqing, China, on October 22.

Autumn is one of the most beautiful seasons and a favourite for many people. It runs from September to December and it is the time of the year when trees change their colours and leaves of many hues can be seen. In a stunning video from China, drone footage shows an entire forest changing colours gradually, making a wonderful spectacle.

The video was shared on the Twitter page @nowthisnews Wednesday and it has already received more than 10,000 views. According to Newsflare, the clips were taken in Chongqing, China, on October 22. The 41-second video shows the forest gradually changing colours with leaves of green, red and orange shades seen.

“This stunning drone footage shows what it really looks like for an entire forest to gradually change colors with the autumn season — leaving a beautiful display of shades all at once,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Recently, a video of a Japanese train passing through a tunnel known as the ‘Maple-leaf tunnel’ grabbed a lot of eyeballs after it was shared on Twitter by a man named Taras Grescoe. Japan’s Eizan Electric Train routinely passes through a lane of 280 Japanese maple trees located near a mountain valley in northern Kyoto. The train even switches off its internal lights and moves at a slower pace so that the commuters can enjoy the beauty of the maple trees.

