Tuesday, May 11, 2021
‘Stuff of nightmares’: Tourist in China left dangling from 330-ft-high glass bridge as wind blows away its panels

The man was walking along the glass-bottomed bridge, a popular tourist attraction, at a resort in Piyan Mountain in Jilin Province, when the incident took place.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 11, 2021 5:10:45 pm
Tourist stranded on Glass Bridge, China, Glass bottomed bridge damage, Trending news, Viral news, Indian Express newsThe man was stuck for a brief period of time before he was brought back to safety with the help of firefighters, police, and forestry and tourism workers.

A tourist in China ended up getting stuck on a 330-feet high glass-bottomed bridge in China after it was damaged by strong winds. The man as left dangling as the panels of the bridge were blown away by the wind.

The man was visiting the glass-bottomed bridge, a popular tourist attraction at a resort in Piyan Mountain in Jilin Province, when the incident took place. These glass bridges, walkways and slides are big attractions in China.

Details of the incident, along with pictures were posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo where it managed to garner over 4 million likes. The incident soon made its way to Twitter when user Matt Knight shared it on the microblogging site. Check it out here:

The terrifying images show the man clinging on to one of the railings of the bridge after high winds of up to 90mph blew away some of the glass panels on Friday, May 7, the Daily Mail reported. According to the tabloid, the man was stuck for a brief period of time before he was brought back to safety with the help of firefighters, police, and forestry and tourism workers.

Many, who came across the incident, expressed their horrors and lauded the man for his bravery. Take a look at some reactions here:

In a similar incident, a group of people in the UK were stranded after the roller coaster called The Big One suffered a breakdown in the middle of the ride. Following the malfunction, passengers were forced to climb down from a height of nearly 200-feet.

