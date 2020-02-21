Follow Us:
Friday, February 21, 2020
Must Read

‘We want change’: Seattle school students stage mass protest after LGBT teachers ‘forced’ to resign

The resignation triggered a series of reactions among students with many blocking school corridors and blaming the school authorities. However, the school has denied the allegations and has claimed the two teachers "resigned voluntarily", CBS News reported.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2020 6:33:57 pm
LGBTQIA, Kennedy Catholic High School student protest gay teachers Conducting a sit down as well as a walkout, several students of the Catholic school protested against the discrimination.

Standing up against discrimination, students at a Catholic school in Burien, Seattle staged a mass protest following the alleged forced resignation of two LGBT teachers.

It all began when English teacher Paul Danforth and soccer coach Michelle Beattie resigned from Kennedy Catholic High in Burien shortly after their engagement to their respective partners.

The resignation triggered a series of reactions among students with many blocking school corridors and blaming the school authorities. However, the school has denied the allegations and has claimed the two teachers “resigned voluntarily”, CBS News reported.

However, Paul’s fiance Sean Nyberg told Metro News that his partner had been “forced out soon after he proposed to him at Disneyland on November 1.” Moreover, Beattie also recently got engaged to her same-sex partner.

Holding a sit-in as well as a walkout, several students of the school protested against the discrimination and called out the school for forcing the teachers to resign.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement