‘We want change’: Seattle school students stage mass protest after LGBT teachers ‘forced’ to resign

Standing up against discrimination, students at a Catholic school in Burien, Seattle staged a mass protest following the alleged forced resignation of two LGBT teachers.

It all began when English teacher Paul Danforth and soccer coach Michelle Beattie resigned from Kennedy Catholic High in Burien shortly after their engagement to their respective partners.

The resignation triggered a series of reactions among students with many blocking school corridors and blaming the school authorities. However, the school has denied the allegations and has claimed the two teachers “resigned voluntarily”, CBS News reported.

However, Paul’s fiance Sean Nyberg told Metro News that his partner had been “forced out soon after he proposed to him at Disneyland on November 1.” Moreover, Beattie also recently got engaged to her same-sex partner.

Nov 1st I proposed to my partner in @Disneyland

Feb 13th my partner was forced to resign as a high school teacher

Today, Feb 18th, students walk out in protest.

This was one of the most amazing things I have ever witnessed. Our engagement should be celebrated not punished. pic.twitter.com/m8eK6wIySI — SeanNyberg (@SeanNyberg) February 19, 2020

Holding a sit-in as well as a walkout, several students of the school protested against the discrimination and called out the school for forcing the teachers to resign.

Just some of the posters students at Kennedy Catholic High School are holding right now inside the school as part of this morning’s sit-in. Students are protesting the recent resignations of 2 teachers. More here: https://t.co/cWva37Boer pic.twitter.com/GChzXJFX0y — Steve McCarron KOMO (@SteveTVNews) February 18, 2020

Student sit-in today at Kennedy Catholic HS in Burien, WA. Last week, two #LGBT teachers were, according to reports, forced to resign from their positions. The school says they resigned “voluntarily.” The fiance of one teacher denied that. More here: https://t.co/7kIIZtn3RY pic.twitter.com/buLBFtVMcP — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) February 18, 2020

Happening right now here in Burien: students at Kennedy Catholic High School have left their classrooms and are staging a sit-in in their hallways to protest the forced resignation of two LGBT teachers. They intend to walk out of school at 1:00 PM. pic.twitter.com/idvSyNIiT2 — halfdrankwhiteclaw (@gage_limbach) February 18, 2020

Students at Kennedy Catholic High School in WA staged a sit-in, and then a walkout today in support of two teachers who were forced to resign for being gay. “We want change.”pic.twitter.com/uUeb6u6Yg3 — Minh Ngo (@minhtngo) February 19, 2020

