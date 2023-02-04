scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Students learn sign language to communicate with specially-abled cafeteria worker, netizens praise teacher who taught them

The clip shared by an entertainment publicist, Danney Deraney, shows the kids using sign language and getting food from the counter.

Students learn sign language to communicate with specially-abled cafeteria worker, netizens praise teacher who taught them
Inclusive spaces create a comfortable environment for specially-abled persons to work and thrive on. Setting a good example of inclusivity, a teacher taught her students sign language so that they can communicate with the cafeteria worker who is hearing-impaired. The heart-warming video of the same is doing the rounds on the internet.

The clip shared by an entertainment publicist, Danney Deraney, shows the kids using sign language and getting food from the counter. The cafeteria worker is seen delivering food to one after the other with a bright smile.

“The cost to be a decent person is $0.00. A teacher taught her students sign language so they can communicate with the cafeteria worker who is deaf. Teach your children well,” read the caption of the clip. Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 64,000 views on Twitter.

The teacher’s thoughtful gesture melted hearts online. A user commented, “This is beautiful.” Another user wrote, “Excellent and they can follow that up to adult levels for part of life’s path.” A third user commented, “That’s so thoughtful and sweet! What a great lesson to teach the kids, in so many ways.”

In October last year, a video featuring how Disneyland workers interacted with a young boy with hearing impairment won hearts online. The Disneyland workers dressed as popular cartoon characters Pluto, Minnie and Mickey at the theme park in California used American Sign Language to say, “Nice to meet you” and “I love you”. Watching their gestures, the young boy embraced them wholeheartedly.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 18:21 IST
