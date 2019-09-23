This video of students inviting a wheelchair-bound kid to play basketball will make your day

Toggle Menu
The joyous moment was captured on camera by a teacher, Jody Keziah, and since then have garnered thousands of views on the internet. "Some lessons can’t be taught in a classroom..." the school wrote online.

The students ran a play so Francis could dunk the ball with help pf another team mates and all are then seen celebrating.

Its not always about winning or scoring that makes a game special. A heartwarming video of a group of students inviting a wheelchair-bound boy to play a basketball game is winning hearts online.

Basketball isn’t only about who could dunk or shoot a three-pointer and the class V students of Topsail Elementary School in Hampstead, North Carolina just showed the world that with their thoughtful and kind gesture. A video of their sweet gesture is going viral, earning plaudits across social media sites.

In a video shared by the school on Facebook, several students are seen playing basketball with their classmate Francis Veras Espina, who is in a wheelchair. The students then run a play so Francis could dunk the ball with help of his teammates. It ends with all of them celebrating.

The joyous moment was captured on camera by a teacher, Jody Keziah, and has since then garnered thousands of views on the internet. “Some lessons can’t be taught in a classroom…” the school wrote online.

People loved how happy all the kids were together and shared the importance of kindness.

The school district authorities, Pender County Schools told local channel WWAY News that all the students were in the same grade.

The district authorities in a statement to ABC news said that the teachers first noticed the fifth graders inviting students from Topsail Elementary School’s adaptive Exceptional Children’s program — of which Espinal is a part — to play with them during their shared recess a day before the viral video was shot. The following day, when they invited him again, the teacher used her phone to shoot the game.

“Keziah was watching as things unfolded and pulled out her cell phone to shoot a quick video, capturing the moment you see,” school spokesperson told Storyful.

