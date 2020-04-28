Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
In China, students put on their ‘social distancing’ caps in school

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted many reactions.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 28, 2020 2:34:21 pm
china. covid-19, coronavirus, china lockdown, china school kids, china children headgear, “Hey, here’s one wholesome thing that came out of this whole pandemic,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “Keep you safe and still looks cute.”

As schools in China reopen after almost three months of lockdown, students have been asked to wear “one-metre hats” in order to maintain social distancing from their classmates. Several pictures and videos of the unique headgear have gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the creativity.

The pictures of the elaborate home-made caps, made using cardboard with sticks jutting out from each side, were shared on social media by many, including a user Eileen Chengyin Chow, who compared them to headgears used during the Song Dynasty to prevent officials from conspiring.

“The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposed to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function!” she tweeted.

The pictures have prompted many reactions online. While many wondered how the caps would prevent the spread of the virus, others found it creative. “Hey, here’s one wholesome thing that came out of this whole pandemic,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “Keep you safe and still looks cute.”

