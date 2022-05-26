scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Students help differently-abled classmate to evacuate during earthquake

The video footage was shot in Sichuan Shimian Middle School in China.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 26, 2022 7:08:57 pm
Students help wheelchair bound classmate escape to safety, Students help disabled classmate during earthquake, Students in China help classmate in wheelchair escape earthquake, earthquake video china classroom, viral video kindness, Indian ExpressThe now-viral video, which appears to have been recorded on the school’s CCTV camera.

Last week a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Shimian County in China’s Sichuan province. A footage of a class full of students evacuating as the earthquake struck is now going viral on social media.

The video, which appears to have been recorded on the school’s CCTV camera, shows students hiding under the desks as they notice the earthquake.

ALSO READ |‘Best teammate ever’: This young boy’s pep talk to his crying friend is winning hearts

Soon the students cover their heads with notebooks or hands and promptly step out of the classroom. However, at the back of the classroom, a student who was using a wheelchair stayed still until his classmates pushed his wheelchair to safety.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At a closer inspection of the video, it appears the first student to help the differently-abled student was sitting in the front row. However, instead of leaving the classroom, the boy goes and helps his classmate. Three more students are seen clearing the desks that restrict their way to the exit while a teacher stands by the door and urges everyone to leave the school building quickly.

This 30-second video was shared on Twitter by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim on Wednesday. While tweeting the video, Solheim wrote, “Solidarity! On May 20th, in the middle school of Sichuan 🇨🇳 earthquake with magnitude 4.8, teachers and classmates didn’t forget him in wheelchair. 👍👍👍”.

Commenting on Solheim’s post, a Twitter user wrote, “There is some difference between classmates and FRIENDS……. They are FRIENDS….🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝🤝”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 26: Latest News

Advertisement