Student’s detailed note describing how a bus damaged a car is winning hearts on Twitter

Thanks to the note, the owner could contact the bus company responsible for the damage and received an apology and assurance that they would cover the cost of the repairs.

The handwritten note is winning hearts online.

Parked vehicles getting hit and damaged while another vehicle is pulling up by its side is not new but more than often owners don’t have a clue what led to it. But thanks to a sixth grader’s detailed note, a college student in the US knew what caused a dent on his cherished red car.

Andrew Sipowicz was shocked he saw a dent on his red Ford Mustang but a handwritten note on his damaged car narrating how a school bus driver was to blame for it left him with a smile. He shared the note online and it has been widely shared on Twitter, with people hailing the school student for noticing and transcribing the intricacies of the incident on paper.

Sipowicz, a senior at Canisius College, found the handwritten note on his vehicle, which read “Bus 449 hit your car”, along with a drawing of the episode etched on the paper. The sixth-grader narrated the incident using bullet points to give a full breakdown of the events. “It stops here every day to drop me off at 5 pm (sic),” the letter said.

“She (the bus driver) was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit-and-run,” the child wrote. “She tried to squeeze through but couldn’t. She made a dent and I saw what happened. Sorry,” the note added with a bus drawn below with faces peeking through its windows.

“Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale),” the college student wrote while sharing it online, which is now going viral.

People were thrilled to see the note and the student’s precision and eye for detail and how amazing the “shock” was captured on the faces of the students in the bus, with someone comparing the ‘artist’ with Picasso!

“Me and my family are so grateful and we want to reward the girl somehow,” the 21-year-old told BBC News, adding that the note probably saved him thousands in repair bills.

After contacting the bus company, Sipowicz received an apology and assurance that they would cover the cost of the damage, Buzzfeed News reported.

The school student’s teacher said he was hoping to set up a meeting and reward the kid. The bus service too said they were grateful to the student.

