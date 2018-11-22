Student’s detailed note describing how a bus damaged a car is winning hearts on Twitter

Parked vehicles getting hit and damaged while another vehicle is pulling up by its side is not new but more than often owners don’t have a clue what led to it. But thanks to a sixth grader’s detailed note, a college student in the US knew what caused a dent on his cherished red car.

Advertising

Andrew Sipowicz was shocked he saw a dent on his red Ford Mustang but a handwritten note on his damaged car narrating how a school bus driver was to blame for it left him with a smile. He shared the note online and it has been widely shared on Twitter, with people hailing the school student for noticing and transcribing the intricacies of the incident on paper.

Sipowicz, a senior at Canisius College, found the handwritten note on his vehicle, which read “Bus 449 hit your car”, along with a drawing of the episode etched on the paper. The sixth-grader narrated the incident using bullet points to give a full breakdown of the events. “It stops here every day to drop me off at 5 pm (sic),” the letter said.

“She (the bus driver) was trying to pull off and hit the car. She hit-and-run,” the child wrote. “She tried to squeeze through but couldn’t. She made a dent and I saw what happened. Sorry,” the note added with a bus drawn below with faces peeking through its windows.

Advertising

“Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale),” the college student wrote while sharing it online, which is now going viral.

Shoutout to the anonymous 6th grader for saving me a couple thousand (Bus not drawn to scale) pic.twitter.com/7aNK10xSwX — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 20, 2018

People were thrilled to see the note and the student’s precision and eye for detail and how amazing the “shock” was captured on the faces of the students in the bus, with someone comparing the ‘artist’ with Picasso!

Quick, someone hire this kid to run the United States! #honor #integrity — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) November 21, 2018

The level of detail is incredible pic.twitter.com/11DzQtFCHj — political_RN (@political_rn) November 21, 2018

As an art teacher, can I just have a moment or two to enjoy that bus? This. This is why art is important people! — A Crafty Arab (@acraftyarab) November 21, 2018

What I love most about this? Those kids are SHOOK. That bus driver HAD to know they rumpled that car. Girl that drew this is a frickin’ Mary Cassatt! — Apple_Cake_Pls (@SueDeer2) November 21, 2018

Really threw the driver under the bus. — Andy Pandy (@ajkallas) November 21, 2018

Oh oh, The bus driver is in Troubleeeee. She thinks she’s hitting and running if only she knew that her passenger was future detective and a crime solver. — Stina (@Stina_Sensation) November 21, 2018

anyone else notice the kids in the picture appear to be crying for help. maybe there’s more to this story 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZIf6UgWW7M — broken (@bastardxboy) November 21, 2018

This kid has a future in insurance lmao — 🛸〰️〰️ ³⁶⁰ (@germbanks) November 21, 2018

So the bus driver must’ve been laughing and smiling as she drove off LMAO pic.twitter.com/dB8CEXuKHT — Jiminie Is Love 💜 (@BtsForever097) November 22, 2018

What a wonderful future leader. And kudos to her parents — loretta faucher🌊🌊🌊 (@lorettafaucher) November 21, 2018

This explanation is killing me … my wife @DelSchilling showed me this and we are dying laughing … pic.twitter.com/hUSBFlqGP7 — Vincent Schilling (@VinceSchilling) November 21, 2018

Shows that conscientiousness and doing the right thing know no age. — Earle Rock Studios (@Sasso168) November 22, 2018

“Me and my family are so grateful and we want to reward the girl somehow,” the 21-year-old told BBC News, adding that the note probably saved him thousands in repair bills.

After contacting the bus company, Sipowicz received an apology and assurance that they would cover the cost of the damage, Buzzfeed News reported.

Update: The student who wrote the letter has been found and we’re in the process of finding a way to reward her for her actions. Very grateful for what she did — Andrew Sipowicz (@Andrew_Sipowicz) November 21, 2018

The school student’s teacher said he was hoping to set up a meeting and reward the kid. The bus service too said they were grateful to the student.