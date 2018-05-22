Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Students shoot down gun violence with heart-wrenching #IfIDieInASchoolShooting tweets

Addressing the gun violence in US, many students took to social media to highlight the mishaps and how they are affecting them. Using the hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting, students posted gut-wrenching tweets.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 22, 2018 9:51:21 pm
gun laws, gun shootings in school, school shooting, deaths by school shooting, shooting cause, gun laws in US, US gun laws, indian express, indian express news Using the #IfIDieInASchoolShooting, many students shared the things they will miss out on if they were killed during a school shooting. (Source: Getty Images)
Related News

The recent school shooting that killed 10 in Texas has raised questions about the existing gun laws in US yet again. In just five months since 2018, there have been multiple school shooting incidents around the world that have created fear among students. According to an AP report, Texas has more than 1.2 million licensed handgun owners who can openly carry their weapons in public. While the Santa Fe suspect was a 17-year-old quiet kid, another 14-year-old used a rifle to shoot a former classmate in the arm at California high school a while ago.

Multiple events, that have injured and killed many, have instilled fear among both parents and students and have left them terrified. Addressing the same, many students took to social media to highlight the mishaps and how the entire fiasco is affecting them. Using the hashtag #IfIDieInASchoolShooting, students shared the things they will miss out on if they were killed during a school shooting.

Started with a tweet by Andrew Schneidawind, the hashtag soon went viral with many posting heart-wrenching things they would miss.

Tweets such as, “My 8 younger siblings will have to grow up without their oldest sister, i’ll never graduate high school or college, i’ll never get to work in dc like i’ve wanted to since i was young, i’ll never get to create change,” and “I will be just one of many kids who’s life meant nothing to our lawmakers. Just another statistic,” were posted on the micro-blogging site.

What do you have to say about gun laws in US? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now