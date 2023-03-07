scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
‘We will miss you’: Students bid farewell to UK school staffer who retired after 50 years of service

Brenda Rotherdam, 81, has witnessed numerous generations pass out from the school, including her own son, daughter and grandchildren. She was described as a dedicated employee, who worked "in hail, rain or shine".

Uk woman retires after 50 years at same schoolHeart-warming moments of her teary-eyed departure captured on camera were shared by the school on Twitter. (Source: St George's Catholic Primary School & Nursery @StGeorgesL31/Twitter)
Some people find a particular workplace quite fulfilling and spend years there without a break. One such octogenarian from the UK bid farewell to St George’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery in Maghull after 50 years of service as a dinner lady. Brenda Rotherdam could not hold back her tears as she stepped out of the school, with her students cheering out loud, showering flowers on her and saying in unison, “We will miss you.”

Heart-warming moments of her teary-eyed departure captured on camera were shared by the school on Twitter. It shows Rotherham holding two balloons which say ’50’. As she reaches the gate, children are seen hugging her. Another clip shows the children gathered near the fence and watching her leave in car. They are heard unitedly saying, “We will miss you” and running forward as the car moves ahead.

“A sad farewell to our lovely dinner lady Mrs Rotherham today. 50 years as our dinner lady, she will be missed!” read the caption of the clip.

The clip melted hearts online. A user commented, “What a lovely video this is!!! I had the pleasure to meet Mrs Rotherham! Happy retirement! Lots of love to everyone at St George’s.” Another user wrote, “That is so touching.”

A BBC report said Rotherham joined the school in 1973 as a temporary staff. She has witnessed numerous generations pass out from the school including her own son, daughters and grandchildren. “I love the people – it’s like a family. The kids are lovely. They can be little horrors… but they’re my horrors. I know them inside out,” she told the BBC.

“It’s just like being a nan to all of them. I just love them and will miss them,” she said.

Head teacher Pete Chapman was quoted as saying by the BBC, “Brenda is an absolute inspiration to everybody and never missed a day. She comes in hail, rain or shine and is just dedicated to the job.”

