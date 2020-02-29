Student asks girl out with the help of a ‘resume’, but things get awkward

Follow Us:
In the time of dating apps, an American post-graduate student in California has devised a clever way to ask a girl out — with the help of a resume.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 29, 2020 12:05:02 pm
dating resume, dating CV, guy send resume girl dating, funny news, viral twitter thread, indian express The dating resume looked good and people were impressed initially, however, it quickly took a drastic turn.

James, a student at San Diego State University, wanted to ask a girl out from his university whom he had had a crush on for four years. He decided to finally take the risk as it was the “last semester” in college. So, with funny qualifications, he listed a few things to help his case. Under “mating qualification”, for instance, James listed “funny”, “good style” and “mamma’s boy”. He even gave references of girls he previously dated!

Kristii, who received this “resume”, said she had asked him for a convincing cover letter (jokingly, of course) if he really wanted a date.

While the tweet has garnered a lot of attention online, it has left people divided. While some users thought it was a sweet gesture, one person joked that Kristii shouldn’t say yes as James doesn’t understand the difference between a cover letter and a resume.

Things also turned a little awkward after one of the girls listed as a “reference” claimed James had cheated on her.

