Student asks girl out with the help of a ‘resume’, but things get awkward

In the time of dating apps, an American post-graduate student in California has devised a clever way to ask a girl out — with the help of a resume.

James, a student at San Diego State University, wanted to ask a girl out from his university whom he had had a crush on for four years. He decided to finally take the risk as it was the “last semester” in college. So, with funny qualifications, he listed a few things to help his case. Under “mating qualification”, for instance, James listed “funny”, “good style” and “mamma’s boy”. He even gave references of girls he previously dated!

Kristii, who received this “resume”, said she had asked him for a convincing cover letter (jokingly, of course) if he really wanted a date.

told a guy if he rly wanted to take me out on a date then he should send me a cover letter (jokingly ofc) but he actually sent me a resume??? pic.twitter.com/qjNnVImiyx — kristii🔮 (@kristiitat) February 25, 2020

While the tweet has garnered a lot of attention online, it has left people divided. While some users thought it was a sweet gesture, one person joked that Kristii shouldn’t say yes as James doesn’t understand the difference between a cover letter and a resume.

Things also turned a little awkward after one of the girls listed as a “reference” claimed James had cheated on her.

Mating qualification 🤣 well done brother. Salute 😂👌🏾 https://t.co/Sl9z1O7sHJ — Pravin Raj (@sir_nandos) February 28, 2020

Dating has changed soo much how is James not married already?? https://t.co/k6HQtbAwH3 — ✨Star✨ (@angelstar2) February 28, 2020

Ok but the effort??? Uncanny. I hope you let him take you out even if it’s just once! Give the man a chance — harmony jones (@jonesharms) February 26, 2020

loved it until i saw “treat girls like gold unless they’re hoes” — EDM Beth Smith, horse surgeon ⇝ peekaboo🙈 (@dabbintxranger) February 27, 2020

he cheated on me multiple times with reference girl two and three. — Cece🌙 (@cecesolivan) February 26, 2020

Unbelievable talent and sense of urgency by this young man! — Rex Pflueger (@rexpflueger) February 26, 2020

Men don’t listen, you asked for a cover letter and he sent a resume. — {@@} (@Bvsed_Chris) February 26, 2020

Everything was so charming until I saw the misogynistic language — kell bell 🧢 (@agirliguess) February 26, 2020

Resume instead of cover letter? Insubordinate, no attention to detail, can’t take directions. Next 😂😂 — COCO (@southphxcoco) February 27, 2020

he doesn’t even know the difference between a cover letter and a resume. don’t date him. — tv girlfriend (@tvgirlfriend) February 27, 2020

Companies throw away resumes due to spelling errors. He spelled Gandhi wrong. Clearly not committed in achieving this position. — h. gandhi (@harshalgandhi) February 26, 2020

“skills: really nice hair” bitch really nice hair is not a skill and neither is relatively smart. im seriously wondering how he got a “good job post graduation” if he doesn’t even know what a skill is — ✨ molly 🍰 (@mollyissleepy) February 27, 2020

Despite the fact that he sent a resume instead of a cover letter as requested I was still kinda about it till I saw, “*hoes exempt from statement,” girl run. Never look back. — Book Goblin (@book_goblin) February 27, 2020

