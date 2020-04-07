In isolation, 93-year-old man receives heartwarming letter from 5-year-old neighbour

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many reactions with netizens praising the little girl’s gesture. Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many reactions with netizens praising the little girl’s gesture.

While the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay cocooned inside their homes, making it impossible to meet friends and relatives, a letter of a 5-year-old enquiring about her elderly neighbour has won hearts online.

Taking to Twitter, a user @hey_im_ginger tweeted a letter her grandfather received from his neighbour as well as his response to the child. “My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course – but is in very good health ☺️ – and he has received the most beautiful letter from his 5-year-old neighbour and he wrote back to her 😢❤ Just please read, it should make you smile.”

My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course – but is in very good health ☺️ – and he has recieved the most beautiful letter from his 5 year old neighbor and he wrote back to her 😢❤

Just please read, it should make you smile.🌼 pic.twitter.com/VPXkQgxXOh — LMS 🐾 (@hey_im_ginger) April 6, 2020

In the letter, the little girl introduces herself and asks about the well being of her elderly neighbour. “Hello, my name is Kirah. I have to stay at home because of the Coronavirus. I just wanted to check if you are okay?” read the letter.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many reactions, with netizens praising the little girl’s gesture. “This is so lovely…shows there needs to be no gap between generations. We can learn a lot from our young and our elderly if we just take the time,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

This is so lovely… shows there needs to be no gap between generations. We can learn a lot from our young and our elderly if we just take the time ❤️ — Marcella woodcock (@cellawoody) April 6, 2020

And now we are all waiting for their next letters😍😍

I feel quite lifted by this a 5yr old and a 93yr old becoming mates 😍😍 — aguerooooo (@StewartPinner1) April 6, 2020

Your grandad’s handwriting looks just like my grandads did. He used to write us letters or messages in cards. I love that this has made me think of him ❤️ — Michelle (@Mich_G_123) April 6, 2020

Just wonderful. And makes me miss my grandparents – thank you for sharing ❤️ — ALiv (@alive703) April 6, 2020

Omg, I’m in tears!! 😭❤️ This is the absolute sweetest!! Thank you for sharing this wonderful exchange between 2 neighbors…I hope everyone takes some inspiration from these two. 🤗🙏🏼 — Jen (@luckyjen1128) April 7, 2020

