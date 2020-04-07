Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 07, 2020
COVID19

In isolation, 93-year-old man receives heartwarming letter from 5-year-old neighbour

"This is so lovely... shows there needs to be no gap between generations. We can learn a lot from our young and our elderly if we just take the time," read one of the many comments on the viral post.

Published: April 7, 2020 6:05:55 pm
covid-19. coronavirus, lockdown, isolation, Coronavirus lockdown, Coronavirus cases, Coronavirus deaths Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many reactions with netizens praising the little girl’s gesture.

While the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay cocooned inside their homes, making it impossible to meet friends and relatives, a letter of a 5-year-old enquiring about her elderly neighbour has won hearts online.

Taking to Twitter, a user @hey_im_ginger tweeted a letter her grandfather received from his neighbour as well as his response to the child. “My Grandad is 93 and currently in isolation of course – but is in very good health ☺️ – and he has received the most beautiful letter from his 5-year-old neighbour and he wrote back to her 😢❤ Just please read, it should make you smile.”

In the letter, the little girl introduces herself and asks about the well being of her elderly neighbour. “Hello, my name is Kirah. I have to stay at home because of the Coronavirus. I just wanted to check if you are okay?” read the letter.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted many reactions, with netizens praising the little girl’s gesture. “This is so lovely…shows there needs to be no gap between generations. We can learn a lot from our young and our elderly if we just take the time,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

