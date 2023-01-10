scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Stubborn koala halts traffic in Australia. Watch its antics on road

Last year, koalas were officially classified as "endangered" after widespread bushfires, droughts, and the destruction of eucalyptus-rich habitat.

koalas, koala halts traffic in Australia, koala video, koala funny video, koala in Australia, indian expressPassersby were seen nudging off the koala which refused to pay heed before moving away.
A koala disrupted traffic in Australia’s Portland and a video capturing the animal’s antics on the road has amused internet users. Passersby were seen nudging off the koala which refused to pay heed before moving away.

The clip shared by Now This on Twitter shows the koala sitting on the side of a tarred road. A woman is seen nudging it off, but the stubborn animal refuses to budge. However, after a while, it moves towards the side and a man comes to shoo the animal away. The koala seems undeterred and stares back at the man. It finally moves away in an adorable manner.

“A cute but stubborn koala caused a momentary traffic jam in Portland, Australia, when it refused to move from the middle of a street. Cell phone footage shows several individuals attempting to gently nudge the koala off the road, ultimately with success,” read the tweet.

Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 28,000 views on Twitter. A user commented, “That koala said, ‘Watch that hat, now! I’m moving. I don’t need yo help!'”

Last year, koalas were officially classified as “endangered” after widespread bushfires, droughts, and the destruction of eucalyptus-rich habitat. The conservation status of the marsupials was switched from “vulnerable” to “endangered” in Queensland, New South Wales, and the Australian Capital Territory. They are found in the forest areas of Southeast and Eastern Australia—in coastal Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.

