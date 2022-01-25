‘Struggling skier’ in this weather report sparks memes, jokes online

While winter adventure sports may be fun for most people, it’s not unusual for a few to have a hard time acing on the ice. One such skier’s struggle when she photobombed a weather reporter has started a laugh riot online.

Abbey Way is usually the star on her regular snow report on conditions at Seven Springs, a Pennsylvania Mountain Resort popular for its skiing trails. However, a woman struggling in the background while coming down the steps stole Way’s show recently as she was busy updating about the snowy conditions in the area.

“Conditions are fantastic right now,” Way is heard saying on camera as the skier in the background stumbles down the stairs holding on to the railings to not fall hard. As Way keeps updating about the natural snow the resort witnessed, quite oblivious to what was happening behind her, the skier struggles to get up, slipping again and again.

The hilarious moment went viral around the world, with one Twitter video getting more than 7 million views online.

Somebody in the background is fighting for her life!!! pic.twitter.com/HCA5ErIpCQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 22, 2022

That particular moment has gained attention and triggered many memes as netizens used it in various relatable situations. However, there were also a few eagle-eyed viewers, who questioned the video’s authenticity and alleged it might be staged.

Talking to CBS Pittsburgh, the resort’s marketing team admitted indeed it was “staged”. Seven Springs marketing and communications director Alex Moser said the woman struggling in the now-viral video was not a guest but their e-commerce manager, who was “on board with her role.”

In fact, according to Moser, the e-commerce manager has actually been in the background of quite a few videos, but this was the first time she has really caught the attention of netizens.

Nonetheless, the video hasn’t stopped getting views or delighting people online.

