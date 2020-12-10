‘Strongest girl in the world’: Meet the 7-year-old who can lift weights of 80 kg

Several pictures and videos of the young girl lifting heavyweights have gone viral on social media with many praising the young girl's ability to lift.

A 7-year-old schoolgirl has won plaudits online after being crowned the USA weightlifting under-11 and under-13s Youth National Champion in the 30 kg category, making her the youngest US youth national champion in history.

Ottawa-based Rory van Ulft, who can deadlift 80 kg, snatch 32kg and clean and jerk 42kg and squat 61kg, started training after her fifth birthday when she joined a gymnastics class. The young weightlifter, who wears a fake tattoo on arms during competitions as she thinks “it’s cool”, spends close to nine hours per week in gymnastics training and around four hours on weight lifting, the DailyMail reported.

“Based on her current Sinclair total, Rory is not only the strongest seven-year-old in the world. She is likely also the strongest seven-year-old girl or boy who has ever lived, for whom there are verifiable competition results,” Ulft’s father Cavan told the news website.

However, Ulft prefers gymnastics to weightlifting. After winning her first gymnastics medal at a local competition, she said, “I prefer gymnastics to weightlifting because in gymnastics I don’t have to lift anything over my head,” the news website reported.

Several pictures and videos of the young girl lifting heavyweights have gone viral on social media, with many praising the young girl’s ability to lift.

