‘Stronger together’: Woman shaves her head to support daughter fighting cancer

In a heartwarming video, a mother shaved off her own hair to show solidarity with daughter fighting cancer.

The undated video, which is now being widely circulated on social media, features the mother holding a razor and shaving off the daughter’s hair. However, midway through the process, she begins to shave her own. Clearly shocked by her mother’s gesture, the woman in the video breaks down.

“No One Fights Alone: This mother surprises daughter who has cancer by shaving off her own hair in solidarity…. nothing stronger than a mother’s love,” read the caption of the video shared by the Twitter account @GoodNewsCorres1.

The video concludes with a photograph of the mother-daughter duo after the haircut.

Watch the video here:

No One Fights Alone: This mother surprises daughter who has cancer by shaving off her own hair in solidarity…. nothing stronger than a mother’s love 😭❤️. pic.twitter.com/6UpKU9sbCg — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) January 26, 2021

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 2 million views with many lauding the mother’s powerful gesture to support her daughter.

“The best mother move, keep going strong. That’s what a mother is all about, putting your daughter first,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

She keeps asking, “Mom why are you doing that?” Not quite sure what she tells the mom when mom says, ‘shhh’. — M.P. Capellán (@MissMarciaC) January 27, 2021

I’m not crying you’re… no wait.. yeah I’m definitely crying 😭 — the cosMOMtologist (@cosMOMtologist) January 26, 2021

You got this together ✨👏😄✨✨✨🥲👍✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/DLXyg7Ujh3 — Shigeyo K (@ShigeyoK) January 26, 2021

They’re both gorgeous strong women. I wish them the very best health and lives🤗♥️🤗♥️ — CheekyMe (aka Moxee) 😏 (@MoxeeBeMe) January 26, 2021