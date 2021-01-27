scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
'Stronger together': Woman shaves her head to support daughter fighting cancer

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 2 million views with many lauding the woman's powerful gesture to support her daughter.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 27, 2021 7:37:50 pm
cancer, mother shaves hair to support daughter, cancer patients, cancer, viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsThe video concludes with a photograph of the mother-daughter duo after the haircut. (Source: @GoodNewsCorres1/Twitter)

In a heartwarming video, a mother shaved off her own hair to show solidarity with daughter fighting cancer.

The undated video, which is now being widely circulated on social media, features the mother holding a razor and shaving off the daughter’s hair. However, midway through the process, she begins to shave her own. Clearly shocked by her mother’s gesture, the woman in the video breaks down.

“No One Fights Alone: This mother surprises daughter who has cancer by shaving off her own hair in solidarity…. nothing stronger than a mother’s love,” read the caption of the video shared by the Twitter account @GoodNewsCorres1.

The video concludes with a photograph of the mother-daughter duo after the haircut.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 2 million views with many lauding the mother’s powerful gesture to support her daughter.

“The best mother move, keep going strong. That’s what a mother is all about, putting your daughter first,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

