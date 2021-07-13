Strong winds sweep bouncy castles off the ground with children in them

Post the incident, the children were taken to a nearby medical facility while the police have launched an investigation.

People in Belarus witnessed a frightening moment when children were left clinging onto bouncy castles swept off the ground in strong winds. The incident took place during a festival in the town of Alexandria. Footage of the terrifying moment shows the bouncy castles coming loose and flying off in the air.

According to the Sun, the castles flew 30ft off the ground. Soldiers in the area rushed to help the children and adults injured during the incident.

Alesya, an eyewitness, told the news website that she saw a boy literally “tumbling out” from the inflatable. “He was very scared, but it seems that he was not badly injured. The castle flew over us like a balloon and was carried over a fence. The second crashed into a nearby tent. There was some kind of glass, and it broke,” she added.

Dmitry, another person who witnessed the incident, told the news website that it happened “literally in an instant”. “A strong wind gusted and tore off the castles from their moorings where the children were playing. They were very scared, crying. There were soldiers nearby who rushed to help. Ambulances arrived quickly.”

Post the incident, the children were taken to a nearby medical facility, while the police have launched an investigation.