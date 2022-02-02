Strong winds almost flip a plane while landing at Heathrow. Catch the video here

In shocking footage being circulated online, a plane can be seen struggling to land due to strong winds. The footage captured by Big Jet TV, an aviation live streaming platform, shows the British Airline aircraft almost flipping as its pilots try to land at the Heathrow airport.

In the short video, one can see the plane almost land as its tires hit the ground until the wind dangerously started swaying the aircraft to the left. The person recording the video can be heard exclaiming, “Easy, easy, easy, Oh my god!”, as the plane averts the flip and safely takes off again.

A321 TOGA and Tail Strike!

A full-on Touch and go, with a tail strike! Watch for the paint dust after contact and watch the empennage shaking as it drags. The pilot deserves a medal! BA training could use this in a scenario – happy to send the footage chaps 😉#aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/ibXjmVJGiT — BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) January 31, 2022

The flight was coming to London on Monday after departing from Aberdeen. To prevent any accident, the pilots undertook the “touch and go” approach, which means they made the plane take off again from the runway without landing and later made a second attempt to land.

As per the Daily Mail, a British Airways spokesperson said in a statement: “Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal.”

Stephen Flynn, a member of parliament from Aberdeen South, was on the flight. Sharing his experience he tweeted, “Can confirm this was not enjoyable.”

Can confirm this was not enjoyable. https://t.co/CPDdg2LT7V — Stephen Flynn MP (@StephenFlynnSNP) February 1, 2022

The strong winds of up to 92mph were caused by Storm Corrie, which has led to a few fatalities, power cuts and the cancellation of thousands of flights and trains.