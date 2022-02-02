scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 02, 2022
Budget 2022

Strong winds almost flip a plane while landing at Heathrow. Catch the video here

The strong winds were caused due to Storm Corrie.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 2, 2022 1:42:18 pm
Strong winds almost tilt airplane, Strom Corrie rocks airplane in London, Winds almost flip the airplane in London, Indian ExpressThanks to the pilots dillegence the the passengers and crew all disembarked safely. (Source: Daily Mail)

In shocking footage being circulated online, a plane can be seen struggling to land due to strong winds. The footage captured by Big Jet TV, an aviation live streaming platform, shows the British Airline aircraft almost flipping as its pilots try to land at the Heathrow airport.

In the short video, one can see the plane almost land as its tires hit the ground until the wind dangerously started swaying the aircraft to the left. The person recording the video can be heard exclaiming, “Easy, easy, easy, Oh my god!”, as the plane averts the flip and safely takes off again.

The flight was coming to London on Monday after departing from Aberdeen. To prevent any accident, the pilots undertook the “touch and go” approach, which means they made the plane take off again from the runway without landing and later made a second attempt to land.

As per the Daily Mail, a British Airways spokesperson said in a statement: “Our pilots are highly trained to manage a range of scenarios, including extreme weather conditions, and our flight crew landed the aircraft safely. Our customers and crew all disembarked as normal.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Stephen Flynn, a member of parliament from Aberdeen South, was on the flight. Sharing his experience he tweeted, “Can confirm this was not enjoyable.”

The strong winds of up to 92mph were caused by Storm Corrie, which has led to a few fatalities, power cuts and the cancellation of thousands of flights and trains.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 02: Latest News

Advertisement