Tuesday, February 11, 2020
‘Hope she is okay’: Stripper falls from 20ft high pole, continues to dance despite injury

"This sums up my first str*p club experience, I really do hope she is okay," wrote @xvreae while tweeting the video, which has garnered over 9 million views. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 11, 2020 4:53:45 pm
strip dancer falls viral video, strip club dancer Despite a broken jaw, chipped teeth and a sprained ankle, the stripper continued to perform.

A heart wrenching video of a Dallas stripper continuing to perform even after falling from the top of a 20 feet high pole has gone viral on social media.

The clip, which was tweeted by user @xvreae, features stripper Genea Sky performing a stunt at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas when she loses her grip and plummets to the dance floor below her.

However, moments after the fall, Sky continued to dance despite a broken jaw, chipped teeth and sprained ankle, the Daily Mail reported.

Watch the video here:

“This sums up my first str*p club experience, I really do hope she is okay,” wrote @xvreae while tweeting the video that has garnered over 9 million views since being shared online.

Following the incident, Sky later posted a video on social media thanking her fans for the love and support.

instagram.com/p/B8XZp2lluSF/

“This isn’t for attention. This video is to update everyone and thank you guys for all the love and support. I’m truly blessed and I appreciate everyone’s kind messages. Thank you so much,” read the post.

