‘Hope she is okay’: Stripper falls from 20ft high pole, continues to dance despite injury

A heart wrenching video of a Dallas stripper continuing to perform even after falling from the top of a 20 feet high pole has gone viral on social media.

The clip, which was tweeted by user @xvreae, features stripper Genea Sky performing a stunt at the XTC Cabaret in Dallas when she loses her grip and plummets to the dance floor below her.

However, moments after the fall, Sky continued to dance despite a broken jaw, chipped teeth and sprained ankle, the Daily Mail reported.

Watch the video here:

this sums up my first str*p club experience, i really do hope she’s ok 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fA4Tu1mePL — x (@xvreae) February 9, 2020

bb girl fell off the pole and continued throwing it😌❤️ pic.twitter.com/PhIIYI59Yl — AUSTIN (@THEEGEMINl) February 9, 2020

“This sums up my first str*p club experience, I really do hope she is okay,” wrote @xvreae while tweeting the video that has garnered over 9 million views since being shared online.

Girl prolly has something broken, but she still got up, arched that back to jiggle…damn https://t.co/EVdvor5dkG — Ayanfe The Wildling ☣ (@__Ayanfe__) February 11, 2020

I hope she’s fine. But these woman are honestly so athletic. Could be an Olympic champion, but life can be rough on some sometimes. https://t.co/xUSKsrHYRH — La Chupacabra (@Kechii__) February 11, 2020

Whoever said “I thought she was gonnna fall” before she even fell, jinxed it😭 — cvrlv💮 (@Carls1724) February 9, 2020

When she got up and kept it movin everybody was like…. pic.twitter.com/BE8UisIX8X — MpyrONE (@OneMpyr) February 10, 2020

She Fell from at least 8 – 10 feet on her face…broke her JAW… Annnnnnd stayed on beat…🐐 — Mizta Jonez (@_SirJonez) February 9, 2020

Following the incident, Sky later posted a video on social media thanking her fans for the love and support.

instagram.com/p/B8XZp2lluSF/

“This isn’t for attention. This video is to update everyone and thank you guys for all the love and support. I’m truly blessed and I appreciate everyone’s kind messages. Thank you so much,” read the post.

