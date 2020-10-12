Street vendor catches boy who falls from terrace in Tamil Nadu, praised on social media

According to local reports, the incident happened in Palayakottai village in Tiruchirappalli district's Manapparai.

In a video that is doing the rounds of the internet, a street vendor is seen rescuing a boy who was dangling off the terrace of his home.

The video shows the four-year-old, later identified as Edric Ezhil, hanging from the edge of a terrace as a girl holds on to him and tries to pull him back to safety.

However, street vendor Mohammed Salik is seen running towards the boy and catching him just as he falls.

Watch the video here:

