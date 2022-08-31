scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Street dog plays with a heart-shaped balloon in Turkey. Video wins hearts online

The dog is seen playing with a heart-shaped balloon on the streets of Turkey.

Street dog, plays with balloon, heart-shaped balloon, Turkey, Istanbul, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe video of the street dog playing with a balloon was posted on Twitter.

Life is all about the little joys and deriving happiness from small things. A video of a street dog from Turkey playing with a balloon is a perfect example of this. The wholesome video is winning hearts of netizens and may make you watch the video on repeat.

A Twitter user named Nehir from Istanbul posted the video on August 1 and it has received a whopping 2.4 million views, making it viral. The 25-second video shows the dog playing with a heart-shaped balloon. The dog is jumping in the air and hitting the balloon with its head as passer-byes walk on the street. The dog looks elated while playing with the balloon and it’s heart-warming to watch. “I just watched the best video in the world,” says the caption when translated from Turkish.

Watch the video below:

In a subsequent tweet, the user who posted the video wrote, “I am extra happy when I see that such things are happening in Turkey, because at least there are a few living things in good spirits.”
The video was originally shared on TikTok by a user named mehmetiiz34.

“The best activity to do with a balloon alone,” commented a Twitter user in Turkish. “Too much love,” wrote another. “May these joyful images soften the hearts of the wicked, even a little!” read another tweet when translated from Turkish.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 06:24:46 pm
