Street artists across the world honour George Floyd with murals

As protests continue across the US over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, street artists across the world have come up with murals in his honour. Street artists from Berlin to Syria have memorialised Floyd through art on walls.
In Minneapolis, near the store where Floyd died, a six-foot mural has appeared on a brick wall. The mural features Floyd’s picture in the centre along with the names of other African Americans who have died due to police brutality.
Take a look at some more murals around the world here:
Floyd, a 46-year-old African American died on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis police department knelt on his neck for over seven minutes.
A day after Floyd died, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder. The three officers who assisted Chauvin and were present at the time of the incident were fired.
Protests and incidents of looting continued to be reported across the US, and US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the US military if the states fail to contain unruly demonstrations.
