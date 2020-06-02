Street artists across the world honour George Floyd with murals

George Floyd was a 46-year-old African American died on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis police department knelt on his neck for over seven minutes. (Picture credit/Twitter Mai El-Sadany.) George Floyd was a 46-year-old African American died on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis police department knelt on his neck for over seven minutes. (Picture credit/Twitter Mai El-Sadany.)

As protests continue across the US over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, street artists across the world have come up with murals in his honour. Street artists from Berlin to Syria have memorialised Floyd through art on walls.

In Minneapolis, near the store where Floyd died, a six-foot mural has appeared on a brick wall. The mural features Floyd’s picture in the centre along with the names of other African Americans who have died due to police brutality.

Take a look at some more murals around the world here:

A man with a face-covering walks past a mural depicting George Floyd in Los Angeles. (Picture credit: AP) A man with a face-covering walks past a mural depicting George Floyd in Los Angeles. (Picture credit: AP)

A mural depicting George Floyd in Berlin, Germany. (Picture credit: Reuters) A mural depicting George Floyd in Berlin, Germany. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Artist Theo Ponchaveli works on a mural of George Floyd, in Dallas (Picture credit: AP) Artist Theo Ponchaveli works on a mural of George Floyd, in Dallas (Picture credit: AP)

A graffiti of George Floyd in pictured in Idlib, Syria. (Picture credit: Reuters) A graffiti of George Floyd in pictured in Idlib, Syria. (Picture credit: Reuters)

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American died on May 25 when Derek Chauvin, an officer from the Minneapolis police department knelt on his neck for over seven minutes.

A day after Floyd died, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder. The three officers who assisted Chauvin and were present at the time of the incident were fired.

Protests and incidents of looting continued to be reported across the US, and US President Donald Trump has threatened to deploy the US military if the states fail to contain unruly demonstrations.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd