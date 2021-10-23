Grammy-award winning John Legend surprises street performer singing ‘All of Me’

It’s not everyday that a street artiste finds the original singer of the song he is performing stop by to listen to him. However, that’s exactly what happened in Boston recently when a street artiste was singing the iconic hit ‘All of Me’ when John Legend himself part of the audience. Video of the moment caught on camera by passersby has delighted all online.

Boston-based Indian-origin singer Radha Rao was doing her usual weekend gig at a marketplace. However, this week, things became memorable when she was singing at Faneuil Hall when the crowd went crazy at the coincidence. She was doing her two-hour set with many iconic numbers but when it came for Legend’s song, he was spotted there with his family.

Videos recorded by many members in the crows showed the singer enjoying the woman’s soulful rendition of the 2013 hit dedicated to his wife Chrissy Teigen. He was seen applauding the street performer at the end of the song.

Watch the video here:

Not only did he stop to listen to her whole performance, he even went ahead to give her a warm hug, after tipping her. The sweet moment was also shared by the Rao on Instagram saying she was “grateful” for one of the “most spontaneous life experiences”.

Talking to Insider, Rao agreed she was caught a little off-guard. “Around the middle of the song, I see a man in a trench coat and a mask with a couple of kids and I think, ‘Wow that looks just like John legend,’.” She admitted she didn’t think “too much into it until he took his mask off and then it was very apparent to me, that was the man himself.”

“I really respect his art and his dedication, and, you know, the way he’s been able to move and impact others,” the 22-year-old told The Boston Globe, dubbing the song “a timeless classic”.

The report added that Boston University alum has been performing at the Faneuil Hall since August and said it was just serendipitous that Legend turned up while she was singing his song. “I was playing it, and then he happened to appear after I started the song, so it was quite a shocking experience,” she added.

Although Rao was unaware why Legend was in Boston, the singer was in town as part of his Bigger Love Tour.