Friday, August 12, 2022

Watch: Stray dog walks into bar, enjoys live music and even ‘plays’ a guitar

The video posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent has been viewed more than 41,000 times already.

Updated: August 12, 2022 3:04:30 pm
stray dog, enjoys, live music, guitar, dogThe stray dog walked into the bar and enjoyed live music.

A stray dog walked into a bar and sat down to enjoy live music. Sounds improbable, right? But that’s exactly what transpired at a bar in what has turned out to be an endearing interaction that has been lapped up by netizens.

The video posted on the Instagram page Good News Correspondent on Thursday has been viewed more than 41,000 times already. In the clip, the dog is seen intently listening to a man who is strumming a guitar and appears to be singing to an audience.

After enjoying the melody for a bit, the dog goes up to the musician and puts its paws on his legs. Amused, the man plays along and lets the curious canine ‘play’ the guitar as he continues to sing, albeit with a bigger smile on his face.

This seems to cheer up the dog who is seen wagging its tail enthusiastically and is also rewarded by a friendly pat on the head.

“Stray dog walks into a bar and sits down to enjoy the live music. Dog clearly wants to be part of the show so it walks up to musician and plays the guitar with him. Head scratches & pats on the head welcome! Look at that tail wiggle!” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has garnered over 3,000 likes so far and netizens could not resist joining the comments section either.

“Stray dog walks into a bar…..” I was waiting for the punchline!” commented an Instagram user along with a laughing face emoji.

Another posted, “Ohhh I could watch this all day long. What a beautiful little doggie, so friendly and loves the guy and his guitar playing!! Pupper has good taste!! I hope he’s got a loving owner.”

“The sweetest thing I’ve seen all day,” echoed another user.

