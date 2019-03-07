Stray dog befriends expedition team, scales 23,389 ft Himalayan peak with them

Netizens can’t stop gushing over a stray dog that tagged along with a mountaineering expedition and reached the top of a 23,389ft high Himalayan peak. According to the Telegraph, the dog named Mera befriended a group and continued to walk with them to scale Baruntse in Nepal to probably become the first canine to do so.

Advertising

Billi Bierling of the Himalayan Database told the news website that she was not aware of a dog actually “summitting an expedition peak in Nepal”. “I just hope that she won’t get into trouble for having climbed Baruntse without a permit,” she added.

ALSO READ | This picture of an ‘assistant dog’ comforting a patient at a vet’s clinic has left netizens emotional

Photos of the dog climbing the peak along with the expedition team were shared by Don Wargowsky, who, according to a DailyMail report, was leading the group from the Kathmandu-based summit climb.

Captioned “The stray dog that climbed Baruntse with me”, the Facebook album features several pictures of the dog.

Advertising

According to DailyMail, the canine met the expedition group when they were returning from the Mera Peak and befriended Wargowsky. She tagged along with him for the next three week and completed the journey to the summit of Baruntse.