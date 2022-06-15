Strawberry Supermoon: Twitter fills up with photos of full moon, netizens say ‘nature is truly a powerful Godly phenomenon’

Just as the Supermoon took over the night skies across the world, Twitter was filled with photographs of the beautiful “Strawberry Moon” as it was seen worldwide from Sunday evening to Wednesday morning.

According to Nasa, the phenomenon of a Supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth which makes the satellite appear brighter and bigger than usual.

Historically, the last full moon of June is called the “Strawberry Moon” because its appearance coincides with the ripening of June bearing strawberries that are traditionally harvested by Native American tribes of northeastern US around mid-June. However, since in some places the enlarged moon appears red or pink in colour, its association with the strawberry became even more popular.

Watching the strawberry moon rise out of the sea at Kingsgate Bay. pic.twitter.com/jVWYvICA5p — Diana (@Diana_Jarvis) June 14, 2022

Awakened by the train’s shuddering as it stumbles through western Ukraine on rails that feel more like debris than metal. Most are asleep, unaware of tonight’s strawberry moon watching over them as they speed toward an uncertain future. pic.twitter.com/RtghtcMvnK — Lauren Wolfe (@Wolfe321) June 14, 2022

Watching the Strawberry moon rise is more satisfying than any Netflix binge… — Chelo G. Calvillo (@chelo_calvillo) June 15, 2022

Camera or not, I decided I was moon stalking this eve. They say it’s the night of the Strawberry moon today. I’m sure the woman on the moon was definitely watching me too. Nature is truly a powerful Godly phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/wTdRVFaKGz — Mapula Thema 🇧🇼🦋 (@MapulaTThema) June 14, 2022

Watching the strawberry moon rise and it’s RED! pic.twitter.com/twmEKQFHJQ — Liz Dwyer (@losangelista) June 14, 2022

Magical lake life watching the Strawberry Moon pic.twitter.com/YTHNmK9IAo — Joanne Jakab (@joannejakab) June 15, 2022

it’s always the little things. like, watching the strawberry moon through my bedroom window. — web (@maerceciweb) June 14, 2022

🍓🍯🍻🌹 The June full moon is the sweetest of the year – called Strawberry, Honey, Mead, or Rose Moon. It’s also a supermoon! The Moon appears a little bigger and brighter than average because it’s closer to Earth in its elliptical orbit. https://t.co/em5wrKIxAt pic.twitter.com/zkiTtwRDag — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) June 13, 2022

Anybody watching the full Strawberry moon coming up over the southeast horizon right now?? It’s a beautiful sight! 😊😊😊🌕 — Steven Brown ☮️ (@BluePhoenix167) June 15, 2022

Watching the Strawberry Moon rise over the horizon is absolutely awesome! — Joe Dapper (@JoeDapps) June 15, 2022

While sharing pictures of the “Strawberry Moon” a Twitter user wrote, “Camera or not, I decided I was moon stalking this eve. They say it’s the night of the Strawberry moon today. I’m sure the woman on the moon was definitely watching me too. Nature is truly a powerful Godly phenomenon.”.

Another person tweeted, “Watching the Strawberry moon rise is more satisfying than any Netflix binge…”.

In India, Hindus mark the three days of the full moon in June by observing Vat Purnima. During Vat Purnima, married women observe fast and tie holy threads on Banyan trees to pray for the wellbeing of their husbands.