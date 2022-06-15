scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Must Read

Strawberry Supermoon: Twitter fills up with photos of full moon, netizens say ‘nature is truly a powerful Godly phenomenon’

The Strawberry Supermoon was seen worldwide in different time zones from Sunday evening to Wednesday morning.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2022 5:21:10 pm
Strawberry moon, Supermoon strawberry moon, Vat Purnima, NASA strawberry moon, Indian ExpressIn India, Hindus mark the three days of the full moon in June by observing Vat Purnima. During Vat Purnima, married women observe fast and tie holy threads on Banyan trees to pray for the wellbeing of their husbands.

Just as the Supermoon took over the night skies across the world, Twitter was filled with photographs of the beautiful “Strawberry Moon” as it was seen worldwide from Sunday evening to Wednesday morning.

According to Nasa, the phenomenon of a Supermoon occurs when the Moon’s orbit is closest to Earth which makes the satellite appear brighter and bigger than usual.

ALSO READ |Digested by cockroaches, vial of moon dust expected to fetch $400,000 at US auction

Historically, the last full moon of June is called the “Strawberry Moon” because its appearance coincides with the ripening of June bearing strawberries that are traditionally harvested by Native American tribes of northeastern US around mid-June. However, since in some places the enlarged moon appears red or pink in colour, its association with the strawberry became even more popular.

While sharing pictures of the “Strawberry Moon” a Twitter user wrote, “Camera or not, I decided I was moon stalking this eve. They say it’s the night of the Strawberry moon today. I’m sure the woman on the moon was definitely watching me too. Nature is truly a powerful Godly phenomenon.”.

Another person tweeted, “Watching the Strawberry moon rise is more satisfying than any Netflix binge…”.

Best of Express Premium
Those who skipped Oppn’s Presidential talks: Their compulsions and ...Premium
Those who skipped Oppn’s Presidential talks: Their compulsions and ...
Families on Prayagraj ‘list’ dread bulldozer shadowPremium
Families on Prayagraj ‘list’ dread bulldozer shadow
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...Premium
Agnipath recruitment scheme: Why it can help cut the rising salary, pensi...
Delhi Confidential: On Light PathPremium
Delhi Confidential: On Light Path
More Premium Stories >>

In India, Hindus mark the three days of the full moon in June by observing Vat Purnima. During Vat Purnima, married women observe fast and tie holy threads on Banyan trees to pray for the wellbeing of their husbands.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 15: Latest News
Advertisement