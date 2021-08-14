Strangers flood little boy with toys as his mother is unable to buy one for his birthday

Mothers often go above and beyond to ensure their children are happy, no matter how difficult things get. So, when one US mother couldn’t afford to buy a stuffed manta ray toy for her son, she made one and posted about it on social media! However, thanks to kind strangers on the internet, the boy now has been inundated with so many many sea animals, that they joked about ‘opening an aquarium’.

A Reddit user (WildfireSmile) posted picture of her little boy delighted after receiving so many gifts from ‘birthday Santas’. “Reddit decided to make my son’s birthday the best one ever,” the mother wrote. Moved by people’s kindness, she added: “Yo are all amazing”.

Replying to one user on the viral post, the woman wrote how excited the boy was after receiving the gifts. He will be celebrating his birthday on August 16. “He spent like an hour naming each one and now he sleeps with every single one of them! There’s barely any bed left!”

It all started when the woman shared a picture of a teal blue stuffed manta ray she had sewn by hand. Explaining that her son wanted one for his upcoming fifth birthday, the mother admitted she couldn’t buy one. Informing that she is a single mother who lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said the family has been struggling to make ends meet.

However, undeterred by situation, she got crafty and converted the boy’s old blanket and an old pillow case to stitch a adorable toy for her son. With two buttons stitched on top, the toy quickly earned plaudits online.

In fact, when people learnt that the woman doesn’t have a sewing machine, someone donated one to her. Users suggested that she should sell similar toys online.

Touched by the overwhelming “love and support”, the woman wrote in a comment: “I honestly thought I’d get roasted! Now I’m thinking I better set up shop!”

People on the internet were moved by generosity shown by strangers. Many also highlighted that more than the gifts purchased from store, the handmade gift will be treasured by her son in the long run.