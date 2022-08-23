In a heart-warming gesture, strangers in Argentina came together to help a boy, who got lost in the crowd, find his father. The video posted on Instagram would leave you with a smile on your face.
The video was posted on the page, Good News Movement, 18 hours ago and it has already accumulated more than 2.6 million views. In the video, the boy looked visibly upset and was crying, so a stranger picked him up and carried him on his shoulders. The elderly man wearing a t-shirt of Paris Saint-Germain football club with Messi’s name on the back carried the boy as the crowd joined him in chanting the name of the boy’s father (Eduardo).
Soon musicians playing on the street also joined in and created a song on the name, Eduardo, with catchy music. The boy’s father then showed up and his son went running towards him.
“HUMANITY: These kindhearted Argentines come together to chant the father’s name Eduardo to help the boy find his dad who he lost in the crowd,” says the caption of the video.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Since being posted, the video has also received more than 2.37 lakh likes. Netizens flocked to the comments section to praise the heartening gesture and kindness shown by strangers.
“I’m so glad they showed the reunion! I needed that!!!” commented an Instagram user. “Welcome back Eduardo, you were surely missed,” wrote another. “Beautiful, how confused that man must have been when he heard the band singing for him haha,” posted a third.
Subscriber Only Stories
“I’m so glad that there were good people there to help him. It could have turned out in a bad way. Thank God he found his dad,” read another comment.
Top News
Latest News
Karthikeya 2 box office collection: Nikhil Siddhartha starrer earns Rs 70 crore in 9 days
Strangers chant man’s name after his son gets lost in a crowd in Argentina. Watch heartening video
After arrest, BJP suspends Telangana MLA T Raja Singh for repeating Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet
After court orders, residents of Mumbai’s Gitanjali building start demolishing dilapidated structures
‘Didn’t realise how bad it was’: Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to tendon tear; why you must not ignore it
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Pune bicycle master plan: Public urged to give opinions before August 27
NASA’s Voyager 2 continues its journey into interstellar space after 45 years
Aayush Sharma announces his next film, shares first look
Eugenie Bouchard and Ankita Raina given wildcards for Chennai Open
Baba Ramdev should not criticise other systems of medicine: Supreme Court
18 months after Pune resident’s cyber fraud complaint, Congolese woman detained at Delhi airport; arrested
BWF Worlds: Saina Nehwal advances in to pre-quarters
BJP chief JP Nadda condemns arrest of Telangana party chief, targets KCR
Saakini Daakini teaser: Regina Cassandra, Nivetha Thomas are two flawed yet fierce police officers in the making