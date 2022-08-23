scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Strangers chant man’s name after his son gets lost in a crowd in Argentina. Watch heartening video

The boy got lost in a crowd, so strangers chanted the name of his father Eduardo. Musicians playing on the street also created a song on Eduardo.

Strangers chant name of boy, lost, father, son, Argentina, crowd, musicians, viral, trendingStrangers chanted the name of the boy’s father Eduardo and musicians playing on the street also joined in and created a song on his name.

In a heart-warming gesture, strangers in Argentina came together to help a boy, who got lost in the crowd, find his father. The video posted on Instagram would leave you with a smile on your face.

The video was posted on the page, Good News Movement, 18 hours ago and it has already accumulated more than 2.6 million views. In the video, the boy looked visibly upset and was crying, so a stranger picked him up and carried him on his shoulders. The elderly man wearing a t-shirt of Paris Saint-Germain football club with Messi’s name on the back carried the boy as the crowd joined him in chanting the name of the boy’s father (Eduardo).

Soon musicians playing on the street also joined in and created a song on the name, Eduardo, with catchy music. The boy’s father then showed up and his son went running towards him.

“HUMANITY: These kindhearted Argentines come together to chant the father’s name Eduardo to help the boy find his dad who he lost in the crowd,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has also received more than 2.37 lakh likes. Netizens flocked to the comments section to praise the heartening gesture and kindness shown by strangers.

“I’m so glad they showed the reunion! I needed that!!!” commented an Instagram user. “Welcome back Eduardo, you were surely missed,” wrote another. “Beautiful, how confused that man must have been when he heard the band singing for him haha,” posted a third.

“I’m so glad that there were good people there to help him. It could have turned out in a bad way. Thank God he found his dad,” read another comment.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 03:07:19 pm
