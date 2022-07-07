scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

As ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 concludes, Twitter brims up with memes

The final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 were released on Netflix on July 1.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 7, 2022 3:10:38 pm
Stranger things, stranger things season 4, stranger things volume 2, stranger things memes, vecna with iced latte stranger things, Indian Express It was reported that Netflix crashed for a brief period as millions of fans rushed to the streaming platform after the final episodes of season four went live.

The fourth season of Stranger Things, arguably one of the most popular Netflix series, finally concluded earlier this month.

ALSO READ |Forget the Upside Down, Netflix puts Stranger Things characters in Indian cities

As is with all trending pop culture topics, fans expressed their feelings about the show with memes on social media. While many used older meme formats, others created new memes using shots from the newly-released episodes of the science-fiction horror series.

Many netizens noted that while they did not watch the show themselves, they still quite enjoyed the memes related to the show. “Never watched stranger things but you will catch me liking the memes cause they are funny,” wrote a Twitter user.

As Twitter brimmed with Stranger Things-related memes, many people also complained about spoilers that were not so subtly mentioned in many tweets.

Expressing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “Stranger Things fans really waste no time in binging the whole show and then mass-distributing spoiler-heavy memes into every corner of the internet”.

Another person wrote, “Feel like I don’t even need to watch stranger things with all the spoilers in meme format these days”.

The first season of Stranger Things was released in July 2016, while its fourth season was released in two volumes. Volume one comprising seven episodes was released on May 27, 2022, while volume two with two episodes was released on July 1, 2022.

