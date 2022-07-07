As ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 concludes, Twitter brims up with memes

The fourth season of Stranger Things, arguably one of the most popular Netflix series, finally concluded earlier this month.

It was reported that Netflix crashed for a brief period as millions of fans rushed to the streaming platform after the final episodes of Season Four went live.

As is with all trending pop culture topics, fans expressed their feelings about the show with memes on social media. While many used older meme formats, others created new memes using shots from the newly-released episodes of the science-fiction horror series.

Vecna Beating the shit out of everyone meanwhile Dustin And Eddie* pic.twitter.com/4vlRpUUkxh — Asim (@Alifbayjem) July 3, 2022

People coming from Instagram to Twitter pic.twitter.com/hjr8XnMehg — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 5, 2022

#Amul Topical: Popular English language TV series, Stranger Things watched both in India and globally! pic.twitter.com/ynl40sdeu1 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 6, 2022

When I pack too much for a short trip. pic.twitter.com/qRcLTWySHc — Chris Stephens (@ChrisStephensMD) July 5, 2022

vecna looking at all the memes of him pic.twitter.com/PqFmXNNDrs — Jay (@jayy_0404) June 15, 2022

Stranger things meme – i personally am cheering for steve nancy 😍 pic.twitter.com/gPv2gimPFS — J (@jaynildave) July 3, 2022

Some stranger things memes for yall pic.twitter.com/9J1Fe5DQHQ — Valentina | VOL 2 SPOILERS (@toothpaste45) July 6, 2022

Starbucks Employee: I have an iced cinnamon dolce latte for a Venca. Vecna: I will kill everyone. pic.twitter.com/Tw72XclJu1 — Still Booing Marquee (@jro_27) July 5, 2022

Nancy Telling everyone what did Vecna Say about El* pic.twitter.com/eka8tRWCI9 — Asim (@Alifbayjem) July 3, 2022

Many netizens noted that while they did not watch the show themselves, they still quite enjoyed the memes related to the show. “Never watched stranger things but you will catch me liking the memes cause they are funny,” wrote a Twitter user.

As Twitter brimmed with Stranger Things-related memes, many people also complained about spoilers that were not so subtly mentioned in many tweets.

Never watched stranger things but you will catch me liking the memes cause they are funny — jarjar (@gossameryrocks) July 3, 2022

Stranger Things fans really waste no time in binging the whole show and then mass-distributing spoiler-heavy memes into every corner of the internet — All Fuzzed Out (@all_fuzzed_out) July 2, 2022

Feel like I don’t even need to watch stranger things with all the spoilers in meme format these days — Tim Stein (@timmmystein) July 3, 2022

I have a Stranger Things meme I absolutely CAN’T wait to make once posting spoilers is cool 💀💀💀💀💀 — Ethan says Boo To You! 🎃👻😈🖤🏳️‍🌈 (@ThatDisneyBoi) July 1, 2022

rted a stranger things meme and remembered this message pic.twitter.com/HMXSSuihgo — maui ◡̈ (@mauiysabel) July 3, 2022

me giggling at stranger things season 4 memes when I haven’t even seen it pic.twitter.com/tp4gUovsSR — bri :P (@phalanjeez) July 2, 2022

Expressing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “Stranger Things fans really waste no time in binging the whole show and then mass-distributing spoiler-heavy memes into every corner of the internet”.

Another person wrote, “Feel like I don’t even need to watch stranger things with all the spoilers in meme format these days”.

The first season of Stranger Things was released in July 2016, while its fourth season was released in two volumes. Volume one comprising seven episodes was released on May 27, 2022, while volume two with two episodes was released on July 1, 2022.