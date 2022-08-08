Stranger starts singing as woman was practising for recital. Watch heart-warming video

Videos that showcase a connection between strangers are always wholesome to watch. Sometimes strangers come together and do something spontaneously and share a beautiful moment.

Something similar happened with a woman who was playing the piano as she was preparing for a recital at the Salisbury Cathedral in the UK. A stranger started singing Amazing Grace as she was playing the piano and she also joined him.

Anna Lapwood, an organist, conductor and broadcaster, posted the video of the moment on her personal Instagram account annalapwoodorgan. The video shows the man singing and a surprised Lapwood joining in. Afterwards, she tried to find him but he was already gone, Lapwood wrote in the caption.

“Practising at @salisburycathedral ahead of tonight’s recital & this just happened. A tourist spontaneously started singing so I joined in. I ran downstairs to try and find him straight after but he had already gone. Whoever you were: this made my day,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Posted on July 23, the video has received more than 1.1 million views. Netizens also took to the comments section to post their thoughts.

“Imagine how he felt, hearing you join in with him! A goose pimpley moment!!”

commented an Instagram user. Another wrote, “Gave me shivers. As long as things like this still happen, humans have hope.”

A third posted, “Wonderful!!! Love that you just caught the key and came right in.” “Wow, this is amazing. To improvise without the music, finding the right key is such a skill, and you make it look easy,” another Instagrammer said.