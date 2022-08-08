Stranger starts singing as woman was practising for recital. Watch heart-warming video

August 8, 2022 11:36:08 am
Videos that showcase a connection between strangers are always wholesome to watch. Sometimes strangers come together and do something spontaneously and share a beautiful moment.
Something similar happened with a woman who was playing the piano as she was preparing for a recital at the Salisbury Cathedral in the UK. A stranger started singing Amazing Grace as she was playing the piano and she also joined him.
Anna Lapwood, an organist, conductor and broadcaster, posted the video of the moment on her personal Instagram account annalapwoodorgan. The video shows the man singing and a surprised Lapwood joining in. Afterwards, she tried to find him but he was already gone, Lapwood wrote in the caption.
“Practising at @salisburycathedral ahead of tonight’s recital & this just happened. A tourist spontaneously started singing so I joined in. I ran downstairs to try and find him straight after but he had already gone. Whoever you were: this made my day,” says the caption of the video.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Posted on July 23, the video has received more than 1.1 million views. Netizens also took to the comments section to post their thoughts.
“Imagine how he felt, hearing you join in with him! A goose pimpley moment!!”
commented an Instagram user. Another wrote, “Gave me shivers. As long as things like this still happen, humans have hope.”
Subscriber Only Stories
A third posted, “Wonderful!!! Love that you just caught the key and came right in.” “Wow, this is amazing. To improvise without the music, finding the right key is such a skill, and you make it look easy,” another Instagrammer said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Highlights: Boxers have dream day, women’s cricket team settle for silver, women’s hockey team clinch bronze
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 10 Live Updates: Gold for Sharath and Sreeja in Mixed Doubles, Silver for India in T20 cricket, Bronze for Dipika-Saurav and Srikanth,
CWG medalist seeks support from Kejriwal, says never got any support from Delhi government despite being in city for 20 years
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
‘I was never supposed to have hair’: Doja Cat shaves off her head and eyebrows
NIA carries out raids in Doda, Jammu against JeI members in terror funding case
Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Top discounts on 5G phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi and Samsung
Hyderabad: 3-year-old in coma after father thrashes her for playing for too long
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in your city today
Kite string gets stuck to tyres, Delhi food delivery executive falls off bike, mowed down
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
Declare ERCP a national project, reiterates Gehlot at Niti Aayog meet
Over 2k new Covid cases in Delhi for five days, surge unlike minor ones in April, June
‘This one will always be special’: Reactions pour in for India’s maiden CWG medal in cricket
Experts decode the link between long Covid and lower sex drive
JEE Main 2022 result declared; 24 candidates get 100% marks in overall merit list